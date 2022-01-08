Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout

HIGHLAND — Coach Andre Nobel and his Imhotep Institute Charter High boys basketball team, located in Philadelphia, couldn’t wait to get to the Highland Shootout.
The Panthers left Pennsylvania on Friday morning, which enabled them to arrive early enough to hold a practice on the floor at Highland High.
Nobel praised the organization of the event and reveled in a hard-fought 51-47 victory over Vashon on Saturday. It was the Wolverines’ first loss of the season.
“The people that run this event are first class,” Nobel said. “We travel all over the country a lot. This was one of the best events I’ve ever been to. It’s amazing.”
Pennsylvania received snow in the middle of the week, but Nobel said it wasn’t enough to cause any issues with Imhotep’s flight to St. Louis.
“The snow happened, but it wasn’t big in Philly, so we got out and it wasn’t a problem at all,” Nobel said as dozens of young boys began to surround the door to the Panthers’ locker room, where star player Justin Edwards was about to emerge to sign their autographs.
Edwards, a 6-foot-7 junior ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation, has offers from Ohio State, Virginia, Oklahoma State and Maryland, among others.
Edwards finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Imhotep (8-2) despite spending much of the second quarter after picking up his second foul. He was 7-for-11 from the field and made two 3-pointers.
“Justin is one of the top players in the country for a reason,” Nobel said. “We were mad at him in the first half, because I really felt that changed the game when he got his second foul and had to sit him the last seven minutes of the half. That’s when (Vashon) made their run. It hurt us.
“He really felt this one because he saw what happened when he was out of the game. Hopefully, he’ll avoid those bad reaches that got him in foul trouble.”
The Panthers led 19-12 after one quarter, but Vashon scored 12 of the final 14 points of the first half to trail just 26-25 at the intermission.
Edwards never left the court in the second half, and they needed him to withstand the Wolverines’ determined effort. It was his basket on a long feed from sophomore Ahmad Nowell in the final seconds that clinched the win.
“We followed the game plan,” Edwards said. “I feel like our last couple of practices were good. The practices we had led to us winning the game. It’s always fun to come to somebody else’s hometown.”
Edwards said facing Vashon was a “must-win game for us.”
“We lost to St. Paul VI. It was like a national game,” he said. “So we came out here to play well. We had to win the game. The environment (was great).”
Nobel said Vashon reminded him of the Panthers’ opponents in Philadelphia.
“We play other teams like that. That’s how city basketball is,” Nobel said. “They’re tough. They’re well-coached and play really, really hard. They made big shots and kept it close. I’m very proud of our guys. We did a good job defensively.”
Nobel knew it would be a rugged, physical game. For the first time this season, he used football blocking pads in the pregame warmups. Assistant coaches used them to simulate defenders under the basket.
“We believe we’ve got to be physical and tough,” Nobel said. “That’s what our program is about. We try to be tough, try to be a defensive team. We knew there would be a lot of contact in the game.”