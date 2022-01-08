Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout

Edwards finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Imhotep (8-2) despite spending much of the second quarter after picking up his second foul. He was 7-for-11 from the field and made two 3-pointers.

“Justin is one of the top players in the country for a reason,” Nobel said. “We were mad at him in the first half, because I really felt that changed the game when he got his second foul and had to sit him the last seven minutes of the half. That’s when (Vashon) made their run. It hurt us.

“He really felt this one because he saw what happened when he was out of the game. Hopefully, he’ll avoid those bad reaches that got him in foul trouble.”

The Panthers led 19-12 after one quarter, but Vashon scored 12 of the final 14 points of the first half to trail just 26-25 at the intermission.

Edwards never left the court in the second half, and they needed him to withstand the Wolverines’ determined effort. It was his basket on a long feed from sophomore Ahmad Nowell in the final seconds that clinched the win.