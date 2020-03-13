Improved schedule, experience have Mehlville back on cusp of final four

But in order to get the opportunity to play those games in those showcases, Mehlville had to show it was legit last season when it went 23-8, won its first district since 1997 and made its quarterfinal debut.

“Last year helped us get a better schedule for this year,” Branson said. “It helped us get good teams on the schedule. We wanted to test ourselves.”

You won’t find a harder test in these parts than Vashon. Mehlville got down early in that game but battled all the way back within two in the final minute, only to see the Wolverines slip away with a 70-63 win on Feb. 11.

Branson wasn’t at the peak of his powers that night. The 6-foot-5 and 220-pounder has averaged 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season. Against Vashon he had four points and nine turnovers. However, he handed out nine assists, grabbed six rebounds and was rock solid on defense as Mehlville ate up Vashon’s double-digit lead in the second half.

Most importantly, however, was Branson played with composure through four quarters. He can be mercurial on the court. He was hit with a technical foul against Hamilton Heights in Quincy on Jan. 24 and sat on the bench the rest of the game as Mehlville lost 81-57.