Improved schedule, experience have Mehlville back on cusp of final four

A year ago, all Dylan Branson wanted was another chance.
A senior guard for the Mehlville boys basketball team, Branson and his fellow Panthers have finally arrived at what they’ve been waiting on.
For the second consecutive season and just the second time in school history, Mehlville is on the cusp of the final four. The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Mehlville (22-5) faces No. 7 Chaminade (21-6) in a Class 5 quarterfinal at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central.
The game will have limited spectators as the Missouri State High School Activities Association has put a 60 person limit on each school for “essential personnel” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The schools are responsible for determining essential personnel but the 60 person limit includes the players, coaches, administrators and any relatives of players.
The game will be streamed on Prepcasts.com.
Branson, 18, said it’s been strange preparing for a game of this magnitude in the current climate, but he and his teammates are focused on the task at hand.
“It’s been crazy,” he said. “We can’t worry about the stuff that’s not in our control. We have to prepare for the game.”
The Panthers spent all winter preparing for this moment. Mehlville significantly beefed up the strength of its schedule in order to prepare itself for the high-level competition it would see during the playoffs. Mehlville tussled with Cardinal Ritter at the Midwest Showdown Shootout, Trinity at the Highland Shootout, Hamilton Heights and Chicago Heights Marian at the Quincy Shootout, Chicago Curie at the O’Fallon Shootout and played at Vashon. Hamilton Heights was the top-ranked team in Tennessee. Vashon is the top-rated team in Missouri. Chicago Curie is the top-ranked team in Chicago.
But in order to get the opportunity to play those games in those showcases, Mehlville had to show it was legit last season when it went 23-8, won its first district since 1997 and made its quarterfinal debut.
“Last year helped us get a better schedule for this year,” Branson said. “It helped us get good teams on the schedule. We wanted to test ourselves.”
You won’t find a harder test in these parts than Vashon. Mehlville got down early in that game but battled all the way back within two in the final minute, only to see the Wolverines slip away with a 70-63 win on Feb. 11.
Branson wasn’t at the peak of his powers that night. The 6-foot-5 and 220-pounder has averaged 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season. Against Vashon he had four points and nine turnovers. However, he handed out nine assists, grabbed six rebounds and was rock solid on defense as Mehlville ate up Vashon’s double-digit lead in the second half.
Most importantly, however, was Branson played with composure through four quarters. He can be mercurial on the court. He was hit with a technical foul against Hamilton Heights in Quincy on Jan. 24 and sat on the bench the rest of the game as Mehlville lost 81-57.
Mehlville coach Andy Guethle has emphasized to his team all season how important it is to focus on the next play and not dwell on what happened, regardless of how frustrating it may be.
“You’ve done the hard stuff by being skilled and being a good player,” Guethle said. “The easier thing in my mind is to not let that stuff get to you. You’re going to make mistakes, that’s part of the deal. The trick to it all is how quickly you’re on to the next play.”
A showdown with Chaminade will test the Panthers and Branson, who played his freshman and half of his sophomore seasons with the Red Devils before transferring to Mehlville.
The Red Devils like to defend the daylights out of their opponents, force turnovers and get out in transition. When Chaminade is really rolling, it can overwhelm the opposition.
“I know they can go,” Guethle said. “I’m sure they’ll try to speed us up.”
There is a personal connection at play, too. Branson, senior center Davion Bradford and Chaminade guard Luke Kasubke were teammates this summer as they helped MoKan win the Elite Youth Basketball League’s postseason tournament, the Peach Jam.
“It’s going to be fun. We’re friends off the court,” Branson said. “When we step between those lines we’ll be going at it. It’ll be good competition.”
Mehlville’s quarterfinal run a year ago certainly gave the coaching staff some valuable experience and understanding of what it’s like to go on a playoff run. Last season everything was new for the Panthers. This time around they understand what’s in front of them.
“It was just different last year,” Guethle said. “I feel like this year we’re ready to make the jump.”