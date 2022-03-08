Injuries don't slow Lift For Life in win against Sullivan

KIRKWOOD — Lift for Life’s boys basketball team was short-handed Tuesday, but it didn’t miss a beat with a pair of replacement starters.

Despite being without senior Anthony Caldwell Jr. and junior Stevie Winston, the Hawks defeated Sullivan 65-49 to win the Class 4 sectional at Kirkwood High.

Lift for Life (19-9) will play Central New Madrid County (19-7) in the state quarterfinals at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College Fieldhouse in Hillsboro.

“We knew they were a disciplined ballclub that likes to pack the paint,” Hawks coach Torrey Davie said of Sullivan. “We knew we were going to have to force tempo. We were without our leading scorer (Caldwell) and leading rebounder (Winston). The guys had to dig in, and I’m impressed with the way the other guys stepped up in the absence of the two missing guys.”

Torrey Davie Jr., the coach’s son, started for Caldwell (sprained left wrist) and scored two points. Senior Tre Brown started for Winston (shoulder) and scored five points. Lift for Life hopes Caldwell and Winston will return Saturday.

Leading the way for the Hawks were junior Odis Griffin (16 points), and sophomores Dennis Olds (15 points) and La’Juan Johnson (13 points). Senior Avion Bass came off the bench and grabbed 11 rebounds.

“We just had to stick together and stick to the game plan,” the 6-foot-7 Johnson said. “Coach said to attack the rim to get more fouls called. That’s what we always try to do. Also, play defense, play together and talk. We had two big practices before this game, so we’ve been working hard.

“This is big. We have an opportunity to win state.”

Davie is encouraged by Johnson’s recent performances. He had eight rebounds against Sullivan after having 10 two games earlier against Hazelwood West.

“He really has been growing up lately,” Davie said. “He’s now turning into the player we think he can be. The switch is starting to flip with him. He was big for us on the glass, offensively and defensively. We were able to go inside to him early on and settle things down. He got good looks and got to the free-throw line.”

Lift For Life sputtered out of the gate, finally getting on the board when Olds scored with 4 minutes and 27 seconds left in the first quarter. The Hawks settled in from there, taking a 12-4 lead at the end of the period and a 30-17 lead at the half, which ended with a buzzer-beating layup by Davie.

The Hawks then put the hammer down, scoring the first eight points of the third quarter to surge ahead 38-17 at the 6:26 mark. Olds opened the drive with a basket and closed it with a layup off an Eagles turnover.

“We talked at halftime about trying to creep back in it, get a couple of stops early, get a couple of buckets and cut it to six or seven going into the fourth quarter,” said Sullivan coach Dino McKinney, whose team finished 12-16. “But that run punched us in the face pretty good. We did a good job boxing out, but it’s hard to box kids out that are playing at a different altitude than you are.”

Senior Logan Watters led the Eagles with 12 points, followed by seniors Kyle Lewis with 10 and Blaine Sappington with nine.

Lift for Life built its largest lead of the contest in the fourth quarter when Griffin drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing after a crazy scramble for a loose ball. Sullivan closed the game on a 9-2 run behind three 3s.

Although optimistic Caldwell and Winston could return for the quarterfinals, Davie is prepared to play without them.

“It’s next man up,” he said. “One of the strengths we knew we had going into the season was this team is deep. We have two or three guys that started on the final four team (last year) that are not starting this year. We haven’t had a consistent lineup for two or three games in a row all year, so we’re kind of used to it.”

