Jackson's hot start helps Lift For Life take down North Tech

“It was a lot of offensive rebounds,” Jackson said. “I was going to get the ball. I had a lot of confidence in myself. I can get the rebound and go back up with it.”

North Tech (4-9) was unable to consistently keep Lift For Life from gobbling up rebounds and scoring second-chance points. Part of that was the Golden Eagles were seeing their first action of the new year after an even longer break than the Hawks had.

“That three week gap, we didn’t have anything planned,” North Tech coach Clemente Brooks said. “That played a factor in it. I’ve got kids ill and kids out. I had to put some JV guys in and work with what I had.”

North Tech never led but managed to give itself a chance as it closed the first quarter trailing 22-17. It would have been even closer had Lift For Life junior DeMarcus Sandford Jr. not canned a 3-pointer as time expired.

It’s how the night went for North Tech. The Golden Eagles trimmed the deficit to single digits and brought the Hawks within striking distance only to watch the lead balloon once more.