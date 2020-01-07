Jackson's hot start helps Lift For Life take down North Tech

After an eight-day break from live action, Barcus Jackson Jr.’s legs needed to get loose.
It didn’t take long.
A junior guard for the Lift For Life boys basketball team, Jackson scored 10 points in the first four and a half minutes to jump start the Hawks to a 78-67 win over North Tech Tuesday night at Lift For Life.
“I had to get moving,” Jackson said. “My legs were stiff.”
Lift For Life (12-4) has won four in a row and seven of its last nine, including a consolation championship at St. Louis U. High’s Legends of Winter Roundball Classic and a victory over defending Class 5 champion Rock Bridge.
The break was much needed for the Hawks but it did break the rhythm they established at the end of December.
“You could tell their defensive timing was off,” Lift For Life coach Torrey Davie said. “I liked their energy, I liked their effort but we were really rusty.”
Which was why Jackson’s fast start was such a boon. The 6-foot-2 scorer put Lift For Life ahead 15-5 when his second 3-pointer of the first quarter dropped through the basket with 3 minutes and 43 seconds to play in the first quarter. He wouldn’t hit from long range again but finished with a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds. He did some of his best work on the offensive glass as he stayed aggressive.
“It was a lot of offensive rebounds,” Jackson said. “I was going to get the ball. I had a lot of confidence in myself. I can get the rebound and go back up with it.”
North Tech (4-9) was unable to consistently keep Lift For Life from gobbling up rebounds and scoring second-chance points. Part of that was the Golden Eagles were seeing their first action of the new year after an even longer break than the Hawks had.
“That three week gap, we didn’t have anything planned,” North Tech coach Clemente Brooks said. “That played a factor in it. I’ve got kids ill and kids out. I had to put some JV guys in and work with what I had.”
North Tech never led but managed to give itself a chance as it closed the first quarter trailing 22-17. It would have been even closer had Lift For Life junior DeMarcus Sandford Jr. not canned a 3-pointer as time expired.
It’s how the night went for North Tech. The Golden Eagles trimmed the deficit to single digits and brought the Hawks within striking distance only to watch the lead balloon once more.
North Tech senior forward Julius Francis had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Bryson Fraction brought a much-needed scoring in the first half as he finished with 14 points. Senior guard Jordan Hall had nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block.
“Mentally their growing. We’ve got a tough task,” Brooks said. “This is going to prepare us for our district.”
When Lift For Life is really cooking, its defense feeds the offense. The speedy Hawks are quick to get into a passing lane and go the other way. Junior guard Tevon Wiley had four steals. Junior guard Rico Singleton had three steals. Senior guard Rictrelle McDaniels had two steals and a pair of blocks.
“Offense came to us when we played defense,” Jackson said. “We have to talk more on defense and everything with come to us.”
Lift For Life welcomed back senior forward Dakari Gray. The 6-foot-3 Gray scored 14 points and hauled in eight rebounds. He missed the previous five games during the holiday break due to family commitments out of town. Gray figures prominently in the Hawks plans this winter and Davie was happy to have him back.
“Defensively he’s our captain. He talks a lot. He gets guys to where they’re supposed to go,” Davie said. “His effort never changes. You can tell there’s some things that were off with him.”
Singleton finished with 11 points and three assists. Sanford had eight points, five rebounds and six assists.
Lift For Life plays at Maplewood-Richmond Heights on Wednesday then returns home to host the second Soulard Shootout on Saturday. It’ll tussle with Soldan in the featured game at 7 p.m.