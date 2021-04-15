Jacob retires, steps down as Francis Howell boys basketball coach

The Vikings went to places they’d never been before in part because Jacob and his assistant coaches, whom he praised at every turn, carved out an identity for the Vikings. They established who they were, what they were about and how they would go about their business.

“All of that (success) is a byproduct of the culture we’ve built there,” Jacob said.

It didn’t hurt the cause that the Vikings had a swell of talented athletes come through the program in Jacob’s tenure. Many of his best players were multi-sport athletes including Matt Schark, the program’s all-time leading scorer who’s currently crushing baseballs at Jefferson College.

“I had no idea we’d be inundated with all the talented kids and all the good kids we’ve had,” Jacob said.

Jacob admitted he was curious how he’d make the transition from McCluer to Howell when he first arrived. It didn’t take long for him to realize he was in a unique and special situation.

“Howell is the polar opposite situation and everybody bought in,” Jacob said.

At the moment Jacob said he will have no shortage of ways to keep himself busy. He’ll spend a lot of time on the golf course. He’s also a partner in a golf business, which he said will take some of his time.