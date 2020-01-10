Jones, Ivory-Greer help Marissa keep upper hand against rival New Athens

Jones canned a long-range triple later in the run and Ivory-Greer, who finished with 14 points, added a coast-to-coast layup to close the salvo.

The Yellow Jackets climbed to within 41-37 on a pair of foul shots early in the fourth period.

But Marissa's Austin Gilley drilled a 3-pointer to quell the comeback. Gilley also hit two more shots in the quarter to set the stage for Jones' mastery at the foul line.

The Meteors are searching for the their first regional championship since 1983. They came close last season before losing to Okawville in the final at home.

Jones says Friday's performance is a strong first step towards reaching the goal of a regional crown.

"Coach told us at half that this is the point in the season where we can turn everything around," Jones said. "We want to get some momentum going and get ready for the most important part of the season."

Ivory-Greer is also looking for some postseason redemption.

"We feel like we owe Okawville one from last year," he said. "We're still got to improve a lot — but we'll be ready."