Jones, Rich help East St. Louis hold off Collinsville in conference showdown

The Flyers raced out to an 11-0 lead and hit eight of their first nine shots.

"We wanted to start fast and we did," Chambers said. "The only thing is that we didn't sustain that throughout four quarters. We're still putting things together. I like our energy to start and that's how we want things to go."

Despite facing a double-digit deficit for much of the first half, the Kahoks clawed their way back into the game and outscored East St. Louis 12-5 in the third quarter.

"We dug ourselves a hole, but our kids will never stop battling," Lee said. "We got back in the game, but it was too big of a hole."

Devin Davis scored a team-high 15 points and had four assists for the Kahoks.

Dayton Horras' second of back-to-back 3-pointers brought the Kahoks to within four points with less than 30 seconds to play, but the Flyers closed out the victory.

"It's still a work in progress with the whole team," Chambers said. "Everyone is learning their roles and feeling everyone out."

