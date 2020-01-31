Jones' tip-in at buzzer carries McKinley to tournament title over Hancock

HERCULANEUM — All that was missing Friday night was the confetti.
In a scene usually reserved for Super Bowl Sunday, McKinley senior Tyler Jones rode atop the shoulders of his teammates while his coach Drew Simmons had cups of water poured over his head.
Jones' tip-in of a missed shot at the buzzer gave McKinley a 66-64 victory over Hancock to win the 8th annual Bruce Thomas boys basketball tournament at Herculaneum High School.
Goldbugs sophomore Derryl Howard started the winning play by stealing a Hancock inbounds pass with eight seconds to play. He dribbled up the sideline the length of the floor and threw up a wild shot that found the backboard, the rim and then the outstretched fingertips of Jones as the horn sounded.
“I was just chasing the ball looking to catch it in the middle,” Jones said. “I saw the ball the go up, I just jumped, tipped it in and the rest is history.”
McKinley (16-2) almost suffered a massive collapse in the final minute. Senior Aaric Norman scored and was fouled to give McKinley a 64-58 lead with just more than a minute to play, but he missed the resulting free throw, setting up a chain reaction of nine successive misses from the foul line for the Goldbugs.
The free-throw futility was compounded when Hancock senior Sam Richardson scored six consecutive points to tie the score at 64 with a short jumper with 14 seconds to play.
“I guess they wanted to make the championship game a little more interesting instead of getting the easy win,” Simmons said of his free-throw shooters.
Richardson entered the contest ranked second in the area in scoring, averaging 27.3 points per game, and Jones accepted the assignment of guarding him. With tough ball defense and Norman waiting to help in the paint, McKinley held Richardson to just eight first half points on 4-for-16 shooting.
“The most important thing for me was to get a high hand up,” Jones said. “We knew he was a good scorer. He’s tall, he could shoot over me, but I just wanted to make those shots difficult.
Hancock (14-4) dominated the glass in the first half, collecting 15 offensive rebounds, resulting in 11 more shot attempts than McKinley, but the relentless crashing of the boards often resulted in poor defensive balance, as the Goldbugs escaped for several transition layup opportunities.
Led by guards Haiden Williams and JaDun Byrd, McKinley scored 20 fast break points in the half and took a 34-31 lead into the locker room.
“It’s been the mantra of our offense whether they score or don’t score to get out and run,” Simmons said. “We saw that Hancock was sending four (players) to the glass, so we took advantage of that when we did secure the rebounds.”
Richardson, who led all scorers with 24 points, started to find his rhythm in the closing minutes of the third quarter with a breakaway layup and pull-up jumper, as the game went to the fourth tied at 46.
“Our help defense has to get better and we missed too many layups, but all the kudos in the world to McKinley, they’re a good team,” Hancock coach Dan Knox said.
And it was half court execution and not transition offense that allowed McKinley to build their lead in final frame. JaDun Byrd, who came off the bench to score 15 points, opened the quarter with a three-point play off a slashing drive to the hoop. Norman scored on an isolation drive, and Howard scored his first points of the game on a ball-reversal, 3-pointer as the Goldbugs opened up a commanding 58-50 lead.
“In crunch-time situations, we like to go to our (offensive sets) but if there’s a matchup we want to exploit, we definitely want to go to it.”
And the rebounding disadvantage was not nearly as glaring in the second half, as Norman, who scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds, held his own in the paint against the taller Tigers.
“I’ve always had a natural talent for rebounding, and I had to make sure I got a body on them,” Norman said. “I tried to use the energy of me rebounding to help my team rebound and tell them to put a body on people too.”
And in the waning seconds, it was one final rebound from Jones that gave McKinley the trophy and gave Jones a ride to remember.
"I can't be more proud of these guys. With their senior leadership, these kids have championship pedigree inside of them," Simmons said.