Jordan Pickett, senior, Belleville East

Jordan Pickett, Belleville East

Jordan Pickett, Belleville East basketball

A 6-foot-4 and and 185-pound combo guard, Pickett averaged more than 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as a junior. Signed with SIU Edwardsville.

News