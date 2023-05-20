Justin Tatum has his steely-eyed focus set on one single goal.

He wants to go 2-for-2 in returning his alma matter to glory.

Tatum has stepped down as head basketball coach at CBC after a highly successful 10-year stint that included state championships in 2014 and 2022.

The former St. Louis University standout forward is taking a job with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia.

The 44-year-old will serve as an assistant coach and also head the player development department.

Tatum is temporarily leaving the country to add more experience to an already power-packed resume.

And he is doing so with the hope to returning to the United States in the not-too-distant future.

"I love St. Louis so much and I'm a Billiken at heart," Tatum said. "One day, I hope to sit as the head coach of St. Louis University after Travis (Ford) has done such a great job."

Tatum, a 1997 graduate of CBC, won a state title as a player his senior year. He took care of part one of his lifetime goal with two state titles as a coach at the Town and Country School.

Now he feels it is time to step up to a higher level.

"I've always thought about moving out of high school at one point or another," Tatum said. "There were enough signs that this might be the year to do it. This opportunity was a good one and it forced me to make a tough decision."

CBC is scheduled to return three key players from the title team and would be considered a solid favorite to repeat.

That made the choice even more difficult for Tatum.

"It was hard to tell the players," Tatum said. "In the end, I think this is what's best for me."

The Illawarra franchise is partially owned by former CBC graduate Michael Proctor, who helped woo Tatum.

The Hawks, who are based in Wollongong, New South Wales, are anxious to get a coach of Tatum's caliber.

"Justin Tatum, a coach with significant experience in skill development, is the perfect addition to an existing staff," Illawarra general manager Mat Campbell said in a statement.

Tatum began his area high school coaching career at Soldan High, where he guided the team a state title in 2012. He garnered four Public High League championships before moving on to CBC.

"I'm proud of what I've accomplished here," Tatum said.

Tatum spent a few weeks in Australia earlier in the year before returning to St. Louis. He will finish out of the rest of school year and head to his new job sometime in August for the beginning of the NBL season.

The 6-foot-7 Tatum will be missed around the CBC campus, where he quickly developed into one of the more popular instructors.

"He brought good energy to our school," CBC athletics director Scott Pingel. "He gave our team that image that we're tough, we're physical. The kids rallied around him and they really loved playing for him."

Tatum will help recruit players from the U.S. to play in Australia.

For now, Tatum is enjoying the exploits of his son Jayson, a four-time all-star with the Boston Celtics.

The elder Tatum has been attending most of the Celtics' road playoff games in person.

"When everyone is booing him, I love how he fights through it," Justin said. "It's fun to see. That's why I love the road games."

Justin was in the stands for Games 3 and 4 of conference semifinals against Philadelphia. He will also be at Games 3 and 4 of the conference finals in Miami.

Following the NBA season, Justin will turn his focus to Australia where is looking forward to a different culture.

"I'm hoping I'll eat better and lose a few pounds," he joked.