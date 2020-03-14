Kasubke comes through as Chaminade takes out Mehlville, makes fifth semifinal in six years

COTTLEVILLE — Luke Kasubke’s senior season hasn’t gone the way he hoped it would.
But it’s going to where he wanted it to end.
A senior guard for Chaminade, Kasubke was clutch as the Red Devils beat Mehlville 60-51 in a Class 5 boys basketball quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at Francis Howell Central.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (22-6) advanced to play Staley (23-6) in a semifinal at 7:50 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
It’s the fifth state semifinal appearance in six seasons for Chaminade. After a first-round exit last season in the district tournament, the Red Devils vowed to be better this winter.
“Last year when we lost that hurt us,” Kasubke said. “We remembered that all year and worked hard in the offseason. Our goal this year is to win the state championship. Two more games and we’re there.”
A Kansas State signee, Kasubke scored 20 points to lead the Red Devils. It’s been an up-and-down season for the 6-foot-6 shooter. He opened the season with a 40-point performance against St. Vincent-St. Mary’s but only managed 20 or more points three more times. Saturday’s game was the first time in six games he hit that plateau.
“He’s literally one of the hardest workers I’ve been around,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “This point of the year it’s about playing your best brand of basketball and winning. He’s bought in. He does whatever we need him to do. He had a big game for us and it was right on time.”
The Red Devils needed their senior leader to step up. The No. 6 large school, Mehlville (22-6) was making its second consecutive quarterfinal appearance and spent the past year preparing to take the next step. The Panthers increased their strength of schedule significantly this season in an attempt to be ready for this exact game.
“Mehlville is a good team,” Bennett said. “You have to play well to beat them.”
The Panthers were without starting senior guard King Waller, who was not in the gym with his team. Despite not having one of its key cogs, Mehlville took a 21-20 lead into halftime. Senior swingman Lamontay Daughtery was crucial as he scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made three steals. Senior guard Dylan Branson scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.
Without Waller to space the floor and provide another scoring option, Chaminade clamped down on Mehlville’s 7-foot senior center Davion Bradford.
Bradford scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots. He had just two field goals as the Panthers were unable to consistently get him the ball in a position to be effective.
“They did a good job of doubling and scrambling back out of it,” Mehlville coach Andy Guethle said. “We just had some errant passes and catches at times.”
Chaminade took the lead for good when sophomore guard Damien Mayo Jr. buried a jumper to start the third quarter. Mehlville was within 30-27 with 4 minutes and 10 seconds to play in the third after Daughtery knocked down a 3-pointer.
But the Red Devils sped up the Panthers and then opened up the lead with a 7-0 run. Sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer in that spurt. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds and was strong defensively against Bradford.
“It was a challenge with someone who’s 7-foot, bigger and stronger than me,” Reed said. “I had to use my skill set to take him outside and take him off the dribble. Just use all my outside tools.”
Mayo opened the fourth quarter with an incredible one-handed tomahawk jam that pushed the lead to 43-29. It energized the Red Devils and their handful of spectators who were allowed in the gym. Mayo finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
“It was a huge boost,” Reed said. “The bench was crazy. It was a momentum boost.”
Waller’s absence grew more noticeable as the game wore on. Mehlville didn’t go deep into its bench much of the season and was forced to do so in its biggest game of the season.
“We definitely missed him. We felt good about our focus and our energy,” Guethle said. “He brings a lot to us. You have to play with who you’ve got. I’m proud of how we battled.”
Mehlville made one last gasp to get back into it as it cobbled together a 6-0 run to cut it 47-40 with 3:13 to play. Reed answered on the other end with a layup and then Kasubke knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game to make it 52-40.
“In the fourth quarter we started to turn the ball over and they were getting layups on the other end,” Bennett said. “He makes a big three in the corner which gives us some breathing room. He had an unbelievable night and he’s deserving of it.”