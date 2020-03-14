Kasubke comes through as Chaminade takes out Mehlville, makes fifth semifinal in six years

“He’s literally one of the hardest workers I’ve been around,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “This point of the year it’s about playing your best brand of basketball and winning. He’s bought in. He does whatever we need him to do. He had a big game for us and it was right on time.”

The Red Devils needed their senior leader to step up. The No. 6 large school, Mehlville (22-6) was making its second consecutive quarterfinal appearance and spent the past year preparing to take the next step. The Panthers increased their strength of schedule significantly this season in an attempt to be ready for this exact game.

“Mehlville is a good team,” Bennett said. “You have to play well to beat them.”

The Panthers were without starting senior guard King Waller, who was not in the gym with his team. Despite not having one of its key cogs, Mehlville took a 21-20 lead into halftime. Senior swingman Lamontay Daughtery was crucial as he scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made three steals. Senior guard Dylan Branson scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

Without Waller to space the floor and provide another scoring option, Chaminade clamped down on Mehlville’s 7-foot senior center Davion Bradford.