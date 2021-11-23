 Skip to main content
Kellen Thames, senior, Pattonville
Kellen Thames, Pattonville

The 6-foot-6 floor general averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 steals and nearly a block per game as he led the Pirates to a 22-2 season for the best record in school history. Signed with St. Louis University. 

