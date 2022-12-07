 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kennard Davis, senior, Vashon

A 6-foot-6 and 205-pound swingman, Davis averaged more than 11 points and 5 rebounds per game as a junior. Led the Wolverines with 21 blocks and 45 steals as they won the Class 4 state championship.

