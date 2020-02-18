Kern's career night carries Vashon past CBC in sold out showdown

With the two of them scoring and a strong defensive effort, the Wolverines ate up the Cadets’ nine-point lead in less than two minutes. Kern hit two free throws to give Vashon its first lead since late in the first quarter. It didn’t last long.

On the next possession, Love drained a 3-pointer on the wing to put CBC up 58-57. He hit from long range again to make it 61-57 with 5:16 to go.

Then it was Fletcher’s turn to answer. He hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it a one-point game again. Fletcher finished with 26 points and six rebounds.

Russell didn’t reach his 14 points per game average but he was there when his team needed him. He knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Wolverines the lead for good, 62-61, with 4:34 to play. Russell hit all six of his free throws and had primary defensive responsibilities on Love in the second half.

“The thing we always talk about is when you’re not scoring, what do you do to help the team?” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “Majority of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter he was guarding Caleb.

"Phil accepted that challenge. He knew he wasn’t having that night offensively, he took a lot of pressure off of some of those guys. That was one of the things that led to us getting rolling.”