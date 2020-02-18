Kern's career night carries Vashon past CBC in sold out showdown

Nick Kern tunes the crowd out.
At least that’s what he says.
How he managed to do that Tuesday is a mystery.
A junior swingman for the Vashon boys basketball team, Kern scored 33 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as Vashon overcame a nine-point deficit to beat CBC 77-68 at a sold out and raucous Vashon High.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (17-5) has won four in a row. It has won all five of its matchups with CBC since 2000.
None of that would be true had Kern not ridden to the Wolverines rescue.
“When we came out of halftime we were down. We had to get back in the game,” Kern said. “I had to turn up.”
The No. 1 large school, CBC (15-7) led 36-26 at halftime. The Cadets ended the third quarter with a 55-46 lead. CBC senior guard Caleb Love was living up to the billing.
The 6-foot-3 North Carolina signee dazzled the crowd with his long-range shooting. He broke his defenders down with crowd-pleasing hesitation dribble moves. He finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
He even denied Vashon’s 6-foot-6 Cam’Ron Fletcher at the rim with a tremendous block in the first half.
Love had the building rocking when he knocked down a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
Vashon had to collect itself for the last eight minutes. The Wolverines were without junior guard Recko Bailey, who injured his knee about two minutes into the third quarter and did not return. Senior forward Kobe Clark was in and out of foul trouble much of the night and spent extended time on the bench. He eventually fouled out. Senior guard and Southeast Missouri State signee Phil Russell didn’t have a field goal all night.
Even with all that, the Wolverines kept coming.
“They stayed active and consistent,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “They did what Vashon does. They don’t quit, they never think they’re out. They kept attacking the offensive boards and giving themselves second opportunities.”
Kern did much of the work offensively as he scored the first four points of the fourth with a layup and then two free throws. On the night, Kern was 10 of 11 at the line. Fletcher powered down a dunk then had a putback-and-one that tied it at 55 with 6 minutes and 21 seconds to play.
Kern’s big night made life easier for Fletcher.
“It just makes the game easier for me,” Fletcher said. “When he’s doing it, when he’s feeling it, I just let him go. I’m not messing nothing up for him or anything.”
With the two of them scoring and a strong defensive effort, the Wolverines ate up the Cadets’ nine-point lead in less than two minutes. Kern hit two free throws to give Vashon its first lead since late in the first quarter. It didn’t last long.
On the next possession, Love drained a 3-pointer on the wing to put CBC up 58-57. He hit from long range again to make it 61-57 with 5:16 to go.
Then it was Fletcher’s turn to answer. He hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it a one-point game again. Fletcher finished with 26 points and six rebounds.
Russell didn’t reach his 14 points per game average but he was there when his team needed him. He knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Wolverines the lead for good, 62-61, with 4:34 to play. Russell hit all six of his free throws and had primary defensive responsibilities on Love in the second half.
“The thing we always talk about is when you’re not scoring, what do you do to help the team?” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “Majority of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter he was guarding Caleb.
"Phil accepted that challenge. He knew he wasn’t having that night offensively, he took a lot of pressure off of some of those guys. That was one of the things that led to us getting rolling.”
Once Vashon took the lead, CBC couldn’t keep up offensively. The Cadets were beaten on the glass, late in the game especially, as they tried to shoot their way back in. Starting senior forward Mike West was lost for the night less than four minutes in when he dove for a loose ball and hit his head on the court and Bailey, who also dove. A Kent State football recruit, West is just 6-foot-3 but plays much bigger and is the Cadets main interior presence.
“It was tough. I kept looking and asking where he was at. Mike is our enforcer,” Tatum said. “When you take that big a piece of the puzzle out, we have to find a way to adjust. Guys have to step up.”
Sophomore guard Robert Martin scored 12 points and had four assists. He knocked down a jumper just before the half. But he was not as effective in the second half as he battled cramps and a nagging groin injury that kept him out of Friday’s game with St. Louis U. High.
“We wanted to keep him initiating downhill and getting guys open,” Tatum said.
It’s taken all season but Vashon put together an eight-minute stretch that Irons said was the best he’s seen out of his team. It came against a high caliber opponent with plenty of adversity.
“We were trying to hit home runs. Sometimes when you try to hit home runs you strike out,” Irons said. “We would get right there to cut into it and get over the hump, and we would swing again and miss. Then they’d go back up. We finally got one and once we hit one then the momentum started going a little bit and you could see the confidence get back into us and we were making plays. I thought our guys did a good job of not getting rattled and fighting through it.”