DUPO — The evolution of Gavin Kesler as an offensive force has been a big key to the success of the Gibault boys basketball team this season.

After averaging 2.1 and 4.7 points per game, respectively, the last two seasons, Kesler is up to 15.1 points a contest this season after he poured in a career-high 27 points Wednesday night in the Hawks' 67-43 win over Father McGivney in a Class 1A Dupo Regional semifinal game at Dupo High.

“We've gotten a lot more scoring out of him than we expected to get out of him,” Gibault coach Dennis Rueter said. “We knew he'd be OK, but he's better than OK.”

For the second time this season, Kesler went 12-for-16 from the field in a game. This time, he added a 3-pointer to that total to eclipse his previous career-high of 26 by one point.

“We didn't really know before the season what we were gonna get,” the 6-foot-3 junior center said. “But at this point, I feel confident in what I can do.”

Gibault (26-7) will play for its second successive regional title at 7 p.m. Friday night against Lovejoy (20-10) at Dupo.

“I thought we did what we had to do,” Rueter said. “We were good at times offensively and I thought our defensive effort after the first three or four minutes was good.”

Father McGivney (16-15) lost to the Hawks by just two points in the teams' regular season meeting Dec. 17, but could not duplicate the close nature of that 54-52 result.

“I'm proud of the kids. They came in at 6-26 as freshmen and they get to leave on a winning note,” Griffins coach Todd Strong said. “I think a lot of our season changed when Gabe (Smith) got sick and couldn't play. When you're missing a 220 (pound), 6-5 guy off your team, it shortens your bench and just changes the way you have to play a lot of teams.”

The Griffins jumped in front 5-0 before the game was a minute old, but Gibault rallied to score 10 of the next 11 points and held a 17-14 lead at the end of one quarter. Kesler had a big opening stanza with eight points to help fuel his productive evening.

Kesler then had 10 of the Hawks' 19 second-quarter points as his team enjoyed a 36-22 lead at the break.

“We knew he had an advantage down low and we emphasized getting him the ball. He had shots that he should hit, and he hit them,” Rueter said. “You can say those are shots you should make, but you don't always make shots you should make, and he did that.”

Gibault outscored McGivney a combined 43-16 in the middle two quarters, but it was the 19-8 disadvantage the Griffins had in a game-turning second quarter that Strong lamented the most.

“In a regional game, you can't have a bad quarter, and we did and that second quarter cost us,” he said. “I think today we had the right game plan. We played the right first quarter, but they stepped up the tempo and pressure and we just didn't handle it very well in the second quarter.”

Kesler's layup 23 seconds in started a third quarter in which he scored nine more points. By the time the period was over, Kesler had scored all 27 of his points and the Hawks had a commanding 60-30 lead that helped invoke a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“I was feeling good,” he said. “I just kept shooting because I was confident. It starts with the guards. They were looking and passing with some good dishes for wide-open lay-ups all night.”

The regional semifinal loss marked the final game for Strong on the Griffins' bench as the team will get a new coach next season.

“At the end of the day, I hope that the freshman and sophomore kids realize they don't know losing,” he said. “They only know 16 wins (last year) and 16 wins (this year). Now, the next couple years, they need to set the expectation there and try to get better.”

Rueter, meanwhile, is in his 43rd season as Gibault coach and his team will be playing for its 16th regional title during that tenure.

“Friday night, we start over. It's still 0-0,” he said. “But, you always want to get through that first game you could lose because, let's face it, if you lose you're done. I've seen teams get a little jittery and you're in trouble, but obviously we didn't do that tonight.”