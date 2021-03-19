Kickapoo blazes past Chaminade in final quarter of Class 6 state semifinal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tarris Reed Jr. felt like his Chaminade basketball team had the Kickapoo Chiefs right where it wanted them.
The Red Devils rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to take a lead, but the Chiefs got a go-ahead 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer and then rolled in the fourth for a 71-53 victory in a Class 6 boys basketball semifinal Friday at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center.
Kickapoo outscored Chaminade 23-8 in the final quarter and advanced one victory from the third championship in program history and first since 2006.
“When we came back in the game, that was a good point in time. We had momentum on our side,” said Reed, a 6-foot-10 junior standout. “Even though we didn't come up with the result we wanted, we're still going to come back and push harder next year.”
Chaminade (21-2), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, had a 17-game win streak snapped. It will play Fort Zumwalt North (27-3) for third place at 10 a.m. Saturday at MSU's JQH Arena.
“I'm proud of how my guys battled. We were in the battle, but we didn't cross our Is and dot our Ts,” Red Devils coach Frank Bennett said. “Tomorrow is another opportunity to compete, so we need to get out and do it.”
Kickapoo (27-2) will take on Liberty of Kansas City (26-3) for the Class 6 championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. Chaminade has been one of the top teams in the state for a reason. They're used to getting here,” Chiefs coach Mitch McHenry said. “I feel like the top four teams in the state are here this weekend. We know the games this weekend are going to be battles.”
The Chiefs beat the Red Devils for the second time in three state tournament meetings, the last time coming in the 2017 third-place game.
The final deficit in the semifinal would have been much worse without Reed, who scored 27 points and added seven rebounds.
“He did a great job getting 27 and 7,” Bennett said. “He's a warrior. We ask him to do a lot.”
The game's turning point came at the end of the third quarter. After the Red Devils had briefly gained their first lead, the Chiefs tied it and had the ball for a final shot when Isaac Haney found Anton Brookshire Jr. open in the left corner and his 3-pointer rimmed around a bit and then rattled home for a 48-45 lead.
“The shot went up, I thought it was all net, but it bounced around and eventually went in,” said Brookshire, a Mizzou signee, who had a team-high 16 points. “At the end of the day, the main goal is to hit the shot.”
Haney, a Missouri State signee, scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Kickapoo was off and running to its 15-point advantage in the final eight minutes that turned a tight game into a not-so-tight game by the final buzzer.
“Isaac did a great job finding Anton in the corner,” McHenry said. “And then having the first possession of the fourth quarter and executing, that was huge.”
Haney had 13 of his 15 points in the second half, Cameron Liggins scored 14 points and Mizzou signee Trevon Brazile scored nine. But the big surprise for Kickapoo was the 15-point effort from sophomore Zaide Lowery off the bench on a season scoring average of 4.6 points per game coming in.
“He's a great player, man,” Brookshire said. “I don't really think he gets the credit he's supposed to be getting. He brings a lot to the table. For him to be this young, he has a huge future.”
Damien Mayo Jr. scored 10 points, but no other Chaminade player had more than six points.
Kickapoo jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led 16-9 after one quarter. The Chiefs led 29-25 at halftime and they stretched that out to 39-29 before a 13-2 run gave the Red Devils their first lead at 42-41 with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We didn't shoot the ball well tonight and that contributed to our slow start,” Bennett said. “We had some open shots in the second half, but they didn't go. But, it boiled down to getting stops. When we tried to get back in it, we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Reed said his team of talented sophomores and juniors will be ready for their final test of the season Saturday, even if it's not in the game they wanted to be in.
“(Saturday) is really going to test our character to see how strong we are,” Reed said. “Knowing that we lost here (Friday), (Saturday) is really going to be the ultimate battle. (Saturday) we're going to come out and treat it like it's the state championship.”