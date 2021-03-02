King makes most of surprise start, helps CBC down Webster Groves

TOWN AND COUNTRY — CBC senior Jeremiah King sat in the locker room listening to the final pregame instructions of coach Justin Tatum.
Much like he had before every game.
Then King, who had appeared in only four contests during the regular season, heard the starting lineup.
“I didn’t know until 10 minutes before the game that I was going to start. I was super-surprised, but I was ready,” King said.
King excelled defensively, helping to hold Webster Groves' leading scorer Matt Enright to just six points, as CBC turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season in a 68-50 victory over Webster Groves in a Class 6 District 4 semifinal Tuesday at CBC.
CBC (14-4) advanced to face Chaminade (18-1) in the district championship game at 8:15 Friday at Kirkwood High.
Chaminade defeated Ladue 78-27 in the other semifinal.
King and starter Chevalier Brenson are the only seniors on the CBC roster and when the Cadets cancelled their senior night game due to weather, Tatum decided to give King a proper sendoff.
“One of my traditions is to always start my seniors on the last home game, so this was the last call for Jeremiah who is always ready to go,” Tatum said. “It was a team effort, but Jeremiah set the tone.”
King matched up against Enright, picked him up full court, denied him the ball and challenged his shooting hand. With a rotation of other guards, CBC held the junior sharpshooter to 2-for-10 shooting and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
“Throughout the week we had a game plan for (Enright) and even though I didn’t think I would be starting or even getting in the game to guard him, I still listened,” King said. “I sat on his left side and didn’t let him get the ball and I took pride in keeping him from doing what he usually does.”
CBC had surrendered more than 70 points in three of its final four regular season games and defensive intensity was a focus during the 10 days between the Cadets regular season finale and their playoff opener.
“That’s what coach emphasized this week. We just had to keep people in front of us with our arms out, making sure we were boxing out, getting rebounds and playing hard on the defensive side,” said Brenson, who had 15 points and three of the Cadets' 10 steals.
Another point of emphasis during the week was the overreliance on the 3-point shot. In three losses near the end of the season, CBC attempted 76 three-pointers.
“That was kind of our pet-peeve, settling for the three,” Tatum said. “That’s another thing we worked on this week, limiting our forced threes and getting in the paint.”
Brenson was in attack mode from the opening tip.
He began the game with a tough drive to the basket and deflections on the defensive end led to fast break baskets from Brenson and junior Robert Martin as the Cadets opened up a 12-7 lead.
“The plan was to attack, attack, attack,” Brenson said. “They were smaller than us and we just had to take advantage of it.”
Webster Groves (15-6) answered with a 7-0 run on triples by senior Anthony Phiffer and sophomore CJ Lang to take a 15-12 lead after one quarter as the teams exchanged seven-point runs throughout the first half.
But when Larry Hughes Jr. stepped into a three midway through the second quarter, it started a shooting exhibition for the Cadets where they went 7-for-9 from long range in the second and third quarters.
CBC took a 29-24 lead into halftime and after Brenson opened the third quarter with another powerful drive, juniors Mikhail Abdul-Hamid, Hughes and Martin drained triples to open a double-digit cushion.
The three juniors combined to go 7-for-11 from long range in the game with Abdul-Hamid and Hughes hitting three each. Martin led four Cadets in double figures with 17 points.
“They shot it well tonight, and when they’re on, it allows them to spread you out with their speed,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “When you combine that speed with the way they shot the three ball tonight, they’re as good as anybody in the state.”
Webster Groves kept within striking distance with the tough inside scoring of Luke Maupin, who led the Statesmen with 14 points, but steals and fast break points early in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Cadets.
The triumph sets up a third meeting between CBC and Chaminade. The Red Devils won both meetings, 62-58 on Jan. 15 and 72-64 on Feb. 19.
In the two games, CBC combined to shoot just 5-for-40 (12 percent) from three-point range.
“We knew we had the potential to play them three times so we still have some stuff in our back pocket for them,” Tatum said.
Martin added, “It’s hard to beat us three times. It’s going to be a good game.”