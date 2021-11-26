King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia

“We just fed off each other, especially in the second half,” King said. “That’s when we really take off as a team, and that’s what happened tonight. We’re a family and we’re in this together.”

Columbia's leading scorers were 6-6 freshman Sam Donald with 12 points and junior Dylan Murphy with nine points.

“The difference was their five seniors wanted to change the pace of the game, and their physicality really bothered our guys,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said. “There were points where we had two freshmen and three juniors on the floor. They had never played anything like that at the high-school level. It was an eye-opening experience for our guys. They put the clamps down on us defensively.”

Columbia presented problems in the first half, taking a 14-8 lead after one quarter that grew to 21-13 more than halfway into the second quarter. Mascoutah, however, began to build momentum and got within 26-22 at halftime when Singleton swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With Singleton and King not giving an inch on defense, Mascoutah forced Columbia into mistake after mistake. The offense then fired, as Mascoutah scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to lead 33-26 at the 2:47 mark. Singleton hit another 3-pointer to culminate the run.