King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia

TRENTON — Mascoutah's boys basketball team turned up the tempo in the third quarter Friday and the Columbia Eagles were unable to handle the heat.
Senior Justin King scored a game-high 24 points, senior Jack Seibert added 14 points and junior Darien Singleton finished with 13 as Mascoutah pulled away for a 58-40 victory over the Eagles in the Wesclin Tipoff Classic.
Mascoutah (3-0) trailed 26-22 at halftime, but a smothering defense helped it outscore Columbia 16-4 in the third quarter. Mascoutah committed just one of turnover in the period and allowed only five shots.
“We needed to wake up a little bit. We came out flat again, and that’s on me,” second-year Mascoutah coach Cole Schomaker said. “We needed a little bit of a boost there, so we went to a little pressure and it worked well. It got us (playing) downhill and got us going. It was a great second half.
“We play a little helter-skelter at times; that’s what we do. The biggest thing for me is we took care of the ball. We made the right plays, nothing too fancy.”
Mascoutah outscored Eagles 36-14 in the second half.
The 6-foot-5 King was in the middle of much of the action for Mascoutah. King used his length to disrupt Columbia’s offense and scored 12 points in each half.
“We just fed off each other, especially in the second half,” King said. “That’s when we really take off as a team, and that’s what happened tonight. We’re a family and we’re in this together.”
Columbia's leading scorers were 6-6 freshman Sam Donald with 12 points and junior Dylan Murphy with nine points.
“The difference was their five seniors wanted to change the pace of the game, and their physicality really bothered our guys,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said. “There were points where we had two freshmen and three juniors on the floor. They had never played anything like that at the high-school level. It was an eye-opening experience for our guys. They put the clamps down on us defensively.”
Columbia presented problems in the first half, taking a 14-8 lead after one quarter that grew to 21-13 more than halfway into the second quarter. Mascoutah, however, began to build momentum and got within 26-22 at halftime when Singleton swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
With Singleton and King not giving an inch on defense, Mascoutah forced Columbia into mistake after mistake. The offense then fired, as Mascoutah scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to lead 33-26 at the 2:47 mark. Singleton hit another 3-pointer to culminate the run.
After Columbia (1-2) settled down, it cut the gap to 34-30 on a basket in the lane by junior Jack Steckler with 1:36 left in the third quarter. Seibert, however, responded with back-to-back baskets in the final 1:21 to make it 38-30, and Mascoutah then opened the fourth quarter with six successive points, a drive that included a steal and layup by King and a driving basket by King.
“I just want to be able to score at all three levels,” King said. “I also want to get my teammates involved. I feel like when I’m able to get downhill, I create for myself and others. My teammates feed of that as well. We all can hit shots; we can all create for others.”
King finished 10-for-17 from the floor, with two 3-pointers. At times, it appeared he could do anything he wanted on the court. Schomaker believes that, indeed, occasionally is the case.
“When he was younger, he was a shooter. Now he’s becoming a basketball player,” Schomaker said. “He’s getting to the rim, making the right play. He’s earned every right; he’s worked his butt off. He definitely took over that second half. He’s extremely smooth with the ball. He’s a basketball player and he’s starting to take off.”