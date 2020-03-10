Kirksville rallies to knock off St. Dominic in Class 4 sectional

Kirksville bumped the lead to five, but a catch-and-shoot three by Lewis and a pair of Willenbrink free throws presented the night’s 10th and final tie at 72-72 with 40.7 seconds left.

Lewis entered the contest tied for third in the region in 3-pointers per game (2.93).

“He’s one of the best shooters in the area and the state,” Roberts said. “He did what he always does for us.”

The Crusaders nearly had a steal on the defensive end, but instead the Tigers swung the ball to Kinney in the left corner and he drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds to play. It was the same corner where he canned his other tiebreaking trey moments earlier.

“That’s where I’ve got probably most of my threes this year,” he said. “I’ve been comfortable with that shot over there.”

St. Dominic got a basket with 2.8 seconds to go to make it a one-point game before Copeland scored his 35th and 36th points of the night on a pair of free throws with 1.1 ticks left to seal the rare quarterfinal berth for Kirksville.

For the Crusaders, the run to the sectional round and a near-quarterfinal berth bodes well for a team that returns all 74 points it scored against Kirksville, including all five starters and several key reserves.