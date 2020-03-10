Kirksville rallies to knock off St. Dominic in Class 4 sectional

TROY, Mo. — A first-half ankle injury nearly sent Dylan Kinney to an early shower.
He and his teammates are glad it didn’t.
Kinney drained four fourth-quarter 3-pointers, including two that broke ties inside the final three minutes, to lift Kirksville to a thrilling 77-74 win over St. Dominic in a Class 4 boys basketball sectional game Tuesday night before a raucous packed house at Troy Buchanan High School.
“That’s not how I wanted my season to end at all,” Kinney said. “I saw we were down (at halftime) and I wanted to get back in and try and help things out a little bit.”
Kinney, a junior guard, turned his ankle late in the first half and was touch-and-go on his return to the game.
“He kind of went back-and-forth on whether he could go or not,” Tigers coach Tyler Martin said. “I was ready to just tell him to stay over there and sit down. I was like ‘make up your mind.’ I’m glad I didn’t now. I guess he ended up being alright.”
Kirksville (22-5) advanced to its first quarterfinal since 1999, where it will face defending Class 3 champion Vashon (23-5) at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles West.
“We were in this position a couple years ago and we thought we let one slip with St. Charles West, so we just kind of preached to our guys to stay the course,” Martin said.
Kinney had 15 points for the Tigers and Zach Ball added 10 points, but they were overshadowed in the scorebook by junior forward Noah Copeland, who had a game-high 36 points.
“He’s a dude. Usually we’re talking about other teams’ dudes, but tonight he was that guy,” Martin said. “And, to give our guys credit, we got him the ball. That was big for us. He looked really, really comfortable tonight.”
St. Dominic (17-11), which was riding the wave of a huge district final comeback on Saturday, led by as many as 10 points against the Tigers and had an eight-point advantage going into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on.
“Our community really showed out tonight and supported us. It was just an electric environment,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “They made shots and that’s the game of basketball. Thirty-two (Kinney) had four 3s in the fourth. They did a pretty good job of finding him and creating things for him.”
The Crusaders had four players in double figures, led by junior forward Anthony Lewis, who tied his career high in both points (22) and 3-pointers (6). Sophomore Ryan Schwendeman scored 16 points for St. Dominic, while sophomore Matthew Willenbrink had 15 points and junior Brendan Deters added 13 points.
“I felt good,” Lewis said. “My guards were getting me the ball and I was just knocking them down.”
The first quarter featured three ties and three lead changes, the last of which came when St. Dominic scored four points in the final 21 seconds to grab a 19-16 lead.
The second quarter was much of the same with four ties and two lead changes. Lewis dropped in a triple to put the Crusaders up 35-32 and Willenbrink’s trey with four seconds left made it 40-34 at halftime.
“That was big for us to go into the locker room up,” Roberts said. “We had a good little run there to take a lead, but we knew they weren’t going to go away.”
Kirksville briefly cut the deficit to four midway through the third quarter, but a three-point play by Schwendeman and a triple by Lewis gave St. Dominic a 55-45 lead with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the period.
The Tigers cut it back to five before Deters drilled a three just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer to make it 59-51 Crusaders.
Those final eight minutes, though, would be a killer for St. Dominic.
Copeland scored consecutive buckets six seconds apart to make it a three-point game and Kinney’s second trey of the period squared things up at 65-65 with 4:31 to go.
A pair of Lewis free throws gave the Crusaders their final lead before a Copeland layup and another Kinney trey gave the Tigers a 70-67 advantage with 2:41 left.
Kirksville bumped the lead to five, but a catch-and-shoot three by Lewis and a pair of Willenbrink free throws presented the night’s 10th and final tie at 72-72 with 40.7 seconds left.
Lewis entered the contest tied for third in the region in 3-pointers per game (2.93).
“He’s one of the best shooters in the area and the state,” Roberts said. “He did what he always does for us.”
The Crusaders nearly had a steal on the defensive end, but instead the Tigers swung the ball to Kinney in the left corner and he drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds to play. It was the same corner where he canned his other tiebreaking trey moments earlier.
“That’s where I’ve got probably most of my threes this year,” he said. “I’ve been comfortable with that shot over there.”
St. Dominic got a basket with 2.8 seconds to go to make it a one-point game before Copeland scored his 35th and 36th points of the night on a pair of free throws with 1.1 ticks left to seal the rare quarterfinal berth for Kirksville.
For the Crusaders, the run to the sectional round and a near-quarterfinal berth bodes well for a team that returns all 74 points it scored against Kirksville, including all five starters and several key reserves.
“This season was huge for our program,” Lewis said. “We weren’t that well-known, but now we’re on the map. We’ve got a lot of young guys who can play. I think we’ll have a special year next year, if we put in the work. But we’ve got to keep working.”