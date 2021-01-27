Kirkwood outlasts Parkway West in overtime, earns spot in tournament final

CHESTERFIELD — Jimmy McKinney felt like his team escaped with one Wednesday night.
His Kirkwood High boys basketball squad squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter but rebounded to take a 55-51 win over Parkway West in overtime in a Parkway West Showdown semifinal.
“Oh yeah, we stole that one. We didn't deserve it at all,” McKinney said. “They out-toughed us, they out-rebounded us, they played harder, they executed more, they did everything.”
With its eighth successive win and 10th in 11 games, Kirkwood (13-2) advanced to take on top seed De Smet (9-5) for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Parkway West.
“I'm not worrying about De Smet, I'm worrying about us,” McKinney said. “If we don't bring the toughness every night, if we don't defend, if we don't rebound, we don't even give ourselves a chance against great teams.”
Parkway West (11-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped and will play Lafayette (7-10) for third place at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Considering the Longhorns went 0-3 in their own tournament last season, they still have big things to shoot for in the third-place contest, not the least of which will be to try and gain their 12th victory of the season after an 11-win campaign last winter.
“With the type of teams that are in this tournament, if you can finish the week with a win at the end, you're doing something right,” West coach John Wright said. “Lafayette will be a tough test. They're battling and have been improving throughout the season.”
Ja'Marion Wayne scored a game-high 15 points and Tre' Bell scored 12 for West, the No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings.
Will Lee and Jaylen Phipps each scored 14 points, while Jackson Fortner added 11 points for seventh-ranked Kirkwood, which is scheduled to host the Longhorns in a regular season contest Feb. 16.
Lee and the Pioneers won the Rotating Eight Tournament two weeks ago and would like to add another championship trophy Friday, but the senior guard said his team will need a better effort against the fourth-ranked Spartans.
“(Parkway West) wanted it more than we did, really. They should have won that game,” Lee said. “We've just got to come back in practice (Thursday), work hard and focus on playing better than we did (Wednesday). At the end of the day, we got a nice team win. But we could have played better, though.”
Kirkwood scored the game's first four points before West tallied five in a row to take its only lead of the game until overtime. The Longhorns' surge was capped by a strange play in which Wayne went in for a rebound of a missed free throw, tipped the ball up in the air and it went in the basket after bouncing off the top of the head of a Kirkwood player in the lane.
The Pioneers led 14-12 after one quarter and had their lead cut back to two on a pair of occasions in the second quarter before a 4-1 run just before halftime gave them a 23-18 advantage at the intermission. The teams then played an even third quarter to keep it a five-point game heading to the frantic final eight minutes of regulation and four minutes of overtime.
The Pioneers led 43-36 with less than three minutes to play, but the Longhorns kept chipping away at the lead. Down three and in scramble mode with the clock running down, Luke Wright, the coach's son, knocked down a 3-pointer from the right side with seven seconds to play, tying the game 44-44 and sending it to overtime.
“We were kind of looking to throw it to somebody else and, just in what they were doing defensively, he found himself wide open at the 3-point line and he stepped up and hit it,” John Wright said. “That was a big momentum boost for us and we really had all the confidence that we were gonna be able to come back in overtime and make it happen.”
The extra period was a back-and-forth free-throw contest for the first two minutes before Phipps' putback put Kirkwood up by two. Bell scored on a layup and two free throws as part of a 4-1 run that gave West a 52-51 lead — its first lead since the 5:35 mark of the first quarter — with 34 seconds left. But Lee drove hard to the basket with his off hand and converted a layup with 20.9 ticks left to allow the Pioneers to regain their one-point lead.
“I told coach that, if we lose, I just want to lose with the ball in my hands,” Lee said. “I can't just sit there and watch everybody and then we end up missing it. It's on me.”
A West turnover and later missed 3-pointer led to three Kirkwood free throws in the final 16 seconds and the four-point Pioneers win.
“The whole game, we let them do what they wanted to do. They dictated the tempo the whole game. It was a great game for us, so we can really see how we've got to be,” McKinney said. “We're some individuals right now, The whole year, I've been fighting us to have pride about who you are and who this team is. But, it's getting late and we've got one of the toughest districts in basketball history. There's no way we're going to win districts or anything if we don't have toughness. Period. That's what I'm used to. That's all I know.”