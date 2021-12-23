Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS

“Whatever it takes to win,” McKinney said. “As long as we're moving the ball, we're playing together and we're having fun. That's the only thing that matters to me.”

Ethan Fauss had 16 points to lead No. 12 seed Clayton (3-5), which will play No. 13 Parkway South (3-4) in a consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“We just got a little disorganized with what we were doing,” Greyhounds coach Buddy Sodemann said. “We practiced for the press for a couple days and I thought we handled the press really well. But, we've got to do what we do a little bit better. It's getting organized and being in the right places.”

The first quarter of the tourney opener was a slow one for both teams as Kirkwood held just a 9-6 advantage after the opening eight minutes. But, the Pioneers exploded for 25 second-quarter points to take a 34-21 lead into the locker room.

Hughes had six of his 12 points during that second-quarter surge.

“It was nice to get things going,” he said. “He (McKinney) was talking about if we don't score and they score a certain amount of points, we'd have to go practice afterward. So, that was a big relief for us to kind of pull away and get a big lead.”