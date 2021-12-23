Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS

LADUE – After losing its top four scorers from a year ago, the Kirkwood High boys basketball team has spent the better part of this season trying to identify roles.
The Pioneers continued their search Thursday afternoon and hopefully took a step in the direction of figuring it out in a 60-43 win over Clayton in the teams' opening-round game at the MICDS Don Maurer Holiday Invitational.
“Actually, we've been meeting every day trying to figure out this thing,” Kirkwood coach Jimmy McKinney said. “The good thing about it for me is this is the part I enjoy the most in coaching, trying to get a team to come together and buy in. This is my favorite part of coaching.”
Fifth-seeded Kirkwood (3-2) faces No. 4 seed Ladue (6-1) in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Monday. It was the Rams who ousted the Pioneers from last season's district tournament.
“We're gonna hopefully try and get our get-back from districts,” Kirkwood junior guard Christian Hughes said. “We finally get a chance to get them back. It'll be fun.”
Hughes led a balanced offensive attack Thursday for Kirkwood. He scored 12 points, the only Pioneer to do so, as 11 of the 13 Kirkwood players who played in the game scored.
“Whatever it takes to win,” McKinney said. “As long as we're moving the ball, we're playing together and we're having fun. That's the only thing that matters to me.”
Ethan Fauss had 16 points to lead No. 12 seed Clayton (3-5), which will play No. 13 Parkway South (3-4) in a consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“We just got a little disorganized with what we were doing,” Greyhounds coach Buddy Sodemann said. “We practiced for the press for a couple days and I thought we handled the press really well. But, we've got to do what we do a little bit better. It's getting organized and being in the right places.”
The first quarter of the tourney opener was a slow one for both teams as Kirkwood held just a 9-6 advantage after the opening eight minutes. But, the Pioneers exploded for 25 second-quarter points to take a 34-21 lead into the locker room.
Hughes had six of his 12 points during that second-quarter surge.
“It was nice to get things going,” he said. “He (McKinney) was talking about if we don't score and they score a certain amount of points, we'd have to go practice afterward. So, that was a big relief for us to kind of pull away and get a big lead.”
Kirkwood was able to gradually keep pulling away in the second half as its lead never dipped below double digits. The Pioneers scored the first six points of the third quarter and ended it with a 50-32 lead on Tyler Ferbet's putback at the buzzer.
The Greyhounds outscored Kirkwood, 11-10, in the fourth quarter with Fauss accounting for 10 of Clayton's 22 points in the second half.
“He broke his foot at the beginning of the year and he's been sick twice, so he is kind of coming into his own a little bit right now,” Sodemann said. “When he's good, we're good. His best basketball is ahead of him. He's got to be able to mix in twos and threes. I think when he does that, he can be a nice player.”
For the Pioneers, they can now enjoy the three-day holiday break with thoughts of avenging the district loss dancing through their minds.
“They beat us last year when it really counted and our kids are probably looking forward to that game and I'm sure they are as well,” McKinney said. “It's gonna be a war. It's gonna be a good game. We've got to come ready and come prepared.”