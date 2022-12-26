Kirkwood starts slow after lengthy layoff, heats up to roll past Parkway Central

LADUE — After a nearly two-week break the Kirkwood boys basketball team was happy to play somebody — anybody — other than itself Monday.

Even if it was the same team the Pioneers played prior to their respite.

Kirkwood shook off some early-game rust and clamped down in the second quarter as it beat Parkway Central 67-37 in the first round of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS.

The No. 3 seed, Kirkwood (5-0) advanced to face No. 6 seed Whitfield (5-4) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s Kirkwood’s second consecutive win over Parkway Central. The Pioneers defeated the Colts 66-40 on Dec. 13, the last time they took the court.

“They were excited to get out and play somebody different,” Kirkwood coach Sam Briscoe said. “We showed we hadn’t played in a while. We came out a little sluggish.”

Neither team was sharp early on as it took nearly half the first quarter before Kirkwood senior guard Christian Hughes dropped in a layup for the first field goal by either team. Kirkwood took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.

That’s when things got extremely hard for Parkway Central (3-6). The Pioneers turned up the defense and the Colts had no answers as they were outscored 17-1 in the period and trailed 30-12 at halftime.

There was no coming back after that.

“It starts on the defensive end. When we can pressure teams and speed them up we like that pace a little more. I think we struggled to that early in the game,” Briscoe said. “We backed off our pressure a little bit and changed what we were doing up top. They did a good job of not fouling in the second quarter. We limited them getting easy buckets by our mistakes, making them earn buckets.”

Hughes and junior guard Jack Kocher led the Pioneers with 15 point apiece. With springs in his legs Hughes relentlessly attacked the basket. He snagged four steals, too.

Kocher buried five 3-pointers as the Pioneers followed the game plan.

“When you hit open shots it always feel good,” Briscoe said. “We made an emphasis of getting it in the paint and spraying it out.”

Senior guard Javaris Moye had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Senior guard Aidan Trawick had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Colts were led by junior forward Oliver Kokal who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Parkway Central will face No. 11 seed Duchesne (2-4) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket.

After the luxury of a long break Kirkwood will get its work in this week as it plays four games in five days. The Pioneers have leaned on their depth so far and Briscoe is hopeful that will pay dividends.

“The way we play this sets up to be a good test for us,” Briscoe said. “We’ve played 10-12 guys the majority of our games so hopefully that benefits us in this stretch.”

