Kirkwood storms back to beat Webster Groves for first time in a decade

KIRKWOOD — Sam Briscoe had no idea what awaited him Friday night when he walked into Kirkwood High’s Holley Assembly Hall.

Near the mid-point of his first season as Kirkwood’s boys basketball coach, Briscoe was unfamiliar with the intensity that comes when facing rival Webster Groves.

“I’m new so I’m learning about the rivalry,” Briscoe said with a smile. “It was as good as advertised.”

So were his Pioneers.

Kirkwood rallied past Webster Groves in the fourth quarter for a 52-42 win that led to the jam-packed home student section storming the court — which is understandable.

They’d never seen anything like it.

The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Kirkwood (12-0) snapped a 10-game skid to Webster Groves (4-8). It was the Pioneers' first win over the Statesmen since February 26, 2013. It’s also the first time they beat their rival on their home court since February 7, 2001.

“We made history,” senior guard Javaris Moye said. “We’re never going to get forgotten.”

Moye was unforgettable after his incredible fourth quarter. The long and lean 6-foot-3 Moye knocked down a 3-pointer to put Kirkwood ahead 37-34 with 5 minutes and 45 seconds to play. He then scored the Pioneers’ next 10 points as they broke the game open. Moye finished with a game-high 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and five blocked shots.

“I had to do whatever it takes to help my team win,” Moye said.

For the first three quarters Webster Groves kept Moye or any of the Pioneers from getting loose. Coming into Friday night the Statesmen had strung together three wins and started to right the ship after enduring a miserable 1-8 start with a six-game losing streak included.

The Statesmen were at their best in the second quarter when junior swingman Iziaih Purvey was in a groove. The 6-foot-4 Purvey scored 10 points in a four-minute span that helped turn a 15-10 deficit into a 22-17 lead at halftime.

Purvey finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Webster Groves’ CJ Lang played nearly every minute Friday night as he makes his way back into the rotation after a knee injury sidelined him earlier in the season. With their senior point guard on the court the Statesmen dictated the pace of the game and weren't consistently affected by the sticky defense that has become Kirkwood’s calling card.

Lang scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Statesmen grabbed a 30-21 lead — their largest — after sophomore guard Carl Whitehead grabbed a loose ball and stuck it back up with 3:45 to play in the third. When Lang didn’t handle the ball it was Whitehead who brought it up court and initiated the offense. He finished with 12 points.

But that nine-point lead was short lived as Kirkwood senior guard Christian Hughes knocked down a 3-pointer for his first points of the game. He finished with 10.

Senior guard Kellen Rhimes then scored a runner and was fouled. He knocked down the ensuing free throw to cut Webster’s lead to 30-27 with 1:26 to play in the third. He finished with 10 points and five assists.

Webster Groves led 31-27 at the start of the fourth quarter but Hughes delivered a layup and one for the first bucket of the period. Whitehead answered at the other end with a 3-pointer only to watch Kirkwood senior guard Tate Drexler come back the other way with a layup of his own to cut the lead to 34-32.

Kirkwood senior Aydan Trawick knocked down a runner to tie the game at 34 with 6:16 to play.

Then it was Moye who gave the Pioneers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when his 3-pointer in front of the loaded student section found nothing but the bottom of the net.

“He’s a special player,” Briscoe said. “We give our guys some freedom to be themselves. When he can get downhill and be himself he’s pretty special.”

Kirkwood outscored Webster Groves 25-11 in the fourth quarter as it roared back and then pushed ahead. Once the Pioneers had the lead the Statesmen were unable to answer on the offensive end and they couldn’t stop Moye on the defensive end.

“Give him credit. They’ve shown that this year with some big-time fourth quarters,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “They’ve shown a lot of resiliency. Their big-time players made big-time plays. I don’t think we executed our defensive game plan which we did for three quarters and had them in the 30s, which is hard to do with their firepower.”

As hard as it was to see in the moment there were some positives for Webster Groves to take from Friday night. The Statesmen have slogged through much of the winter and went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the area. If that team had any name other than “Kirkwood” across its chest it might not sting so much. Still, Mathes is growing weary of finding good things in bad results.

“They’re one of the best teams around and that was an absolute battle and probably not something we could have done in December,” Mathes said. “We’re Webster Groves, we’re not used to talking about progress and patience is not one of my strong points. We have to find a way to string it together for 32 minutes and not 27 or 28. It starts with not letting intensity and focus drop at practice.”

Kirkwood’s test will be to see how it continues forward with what has become one of the best boys basketball seasons in recent memory. It’s never been undefeated this far into the season this century. It just beat its archrival for the first time in a decade and the fifth time since the 2001-02 season.

But it’s still the middle of January and nobody wants to peak in January. Especially not Briscoe.

“You just focus on improving every single day,” Briscoe said. “We keep talking about that with this group. Just focus on today, tomorrow will come. Get better today and if we continue to do that we’ll see what happens.”