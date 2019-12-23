Kirkwood wakes up in time to knock off Hancock in MICDS tourney opener

LADUE — An early tip took some getting used to for Landon Evans and his Kirkwood High teammates.
But they eventually woke up.
Evans poured in a game-high 22 points, including eight during a crucial third-quarter run, to lead the Pioneers to a 65-58 win over Hancock in an MICDS Holiday Invitational first-round game Monday morning at McDonnell Gymnasium.
“For sure, it was different,” said Evans, a senior forward. “We started off slow. We needed a little bit more energy and we’ve got to work on that. But once the second half started, we definitely started to play better.”
Eighth-seeded Kirkwood (2-2) will take on top-seed Trinity (5-2) in a quarterfinal game at 3 p.m. Friday.
“You get on the right side of the bracket, you get to play the prime-time games and play against tougher competition,” Kirkwood coach Mark Decker said. “Right now, we’re all about getting better and improving as a basketball team, so we want to play the toughest teams we can play.”
Ninth-seeded Hancock (3-2) will play No. 16 seed Liberty (0-5) in a consolation bracket quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Tigers were paced by leading scorer Sam Richardson, who poured in 19 points. Jaylin Hunter (14) and Jerry Williams (11) also added to the attack.
“Sam is obviously our go-to, but we have four guys that can score,” Hancock coach Dan Knox said. “They played hard. We know if we’d have made more layups and made more free throws, we can play with anybody.”
The first half was a back-and-forth-affair with the Tigers holding a one-point lead (15-14) after one quarter and the Pioneers enjoying a one-point edge (32-31) at halftime. Kirkwood had to play much of the first half without junior guard Jaylen Phipps, who picked up two fouls in the first 2 minutes, 17 seconds of the game.
Phipps, who was averaging 10 points per game, was held to just two points in his limited action. But, the Pioneers had three other players averaging double digits in scoring and they all went for 10 or more on Monday. Will Lee had 13 points and Jackson Fortner scored 10. Kannon Nesslage also dropped in 10 points for Kirkwood.
“He’s had foul trouble the last two games, so he’s got to make some better choices about swinging the arms and stuff like that and making sure he stays on the floor,” Decker said of Phipps. “He’s a good player for us, but we have a lot of confidence in all our guys.”
Hancock held a 39-38 lead midway through the third quarter when Evans hit a free throw and then a jumper to kick-start a 13-2 run that put the Pioneers in front for good.
Tied at 41, Ryland Irvin came off the bench to knock down a jumper and draw a charge. His play fueled a 10-0 spurt that culminated in Evans’ jumper with 53.2 seconds left and provided Kirkwood with some much-needed separation.
“I think it’s hard to get comfortable with an early-morning game and it’s winter break, so the kids don’t have their normal routine,” Decker said. “So, when we finally got in a little bit of a groove there, that was huge for their confidence. We have to bring that from the start of the game next time.”
The Pioneers scored 12 of the first 18 points of the fourth quarter to take a 63-50 lead before the Tigers reeled off eight straight points in a span of 1:16 to make things interesting,
“Our kids never quit,” Knox said. “They get a little aggravated with each other and that’s going to happen, but they fought and stayed in the game.”
But Hancock would get no closer, as Evans’ layup with 1:14 left provided the game’s final points and allowed Kirkwood to move on to the quarterfinals and a later start on Friday.
“We play Trinity next and they’re a good team, so we’ve got to come prepared and ready to fight right off the bat,” Evans said.