Kirkwood wakes up in time to knock off Hancock in MICDS tourney opener

“Sam is obviously our go-to, but we have four guys that can score,” Hancock coach Dan Knox said. “They played hard. We know if we’d have made more layups and made more free throws, we can play with anybody.”

The first half was a back-and-forth-affair with the Tigers holding a one-point lead (15-14) after one quarter and the Pioneers enjoying a one-point edge (32-31) at halftime. Kirkwood had to play much of the first half without junior guard Jaylen Phipps, who picked up two fouls in the first 2 minutes, 17 seconds of the game.

Phipps, who was averaging 10 points per game, was held to just two points in his limited action. But, the Pioneers had three other players averaging double digits in scoring and they all went for 10 or more on Monday. Will Lee had 13 points and Jackson Fortner scored 10. Kannon Nesslage also dropped in 10 points for Kirkwood.

“He’s had foul trouble the last two games, so he’s got to make some better choices about swinging the arms and stuff like that and making sure he stays on the floor,” Decker said of Phipps. “He’s a good player for us, but we have a lot of confidence in all our guys.”

Hancock held a 39-38 lead midway through the third quarter when Evans hit a free throw and then a jumper to kick-start a 13-2 run that put the Pioneers in front for good.