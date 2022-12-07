 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kobi Willliams, senior, Westminster

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard who did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats as he averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game as a junior. Signed with Truman State.

