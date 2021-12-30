Kramer reaches milestone as SLUH bests Lift for Life

St. Louis University High senior Nick Kramer asked classmate Jayden McClain for a favor.
Kramer wanted to take the last shot.
Ask and it shall be delivered.
Kramer, a Saint Louis University signee, slammed home a dunk, his second in the game, with 2 seconds left to give him 1,000 career points and put an exclamation point on the Junior Billikens' 51-43 victory over Lift for Life in the championship game of the Legends of Roundball Winter Classic on Thursday afternoon at Danis Fieldhouse on the SLUH campus.
"This was a great team win," Kramer said. "It might have been a little ugly, but it's great. We are enjoying it. A win is a win."
With SLUH's next two games coming on the road, Kramer wanted to achieve his scoring milestone on his home court.
"He was asking me, 'Can I get one more? Can I get one more?'" said McClain, who finished with 12 points. "I was like, 'I got you.' We found a way to make it happen."
Kramer discovered he was four points shy late in the game. He canned two free throws with 44 seconds left. After junior Odis Grissom, who led the Hawks with 13 points, missed two free throws with 11 seconds remaining, Kramer got his chance to reach 1,000 points.
"Jayden fought hard and got a steal and got the ball to me," Kramer said. "It got a dunk, so it was real special. I wanted to get it here instead of someplace else."
His first point as a Junior Billiken came from the free-throw line. A dunk secured his. 1,000th point.
"I'm starting to jump better now," Kramer said. "I pictured it might come as a free throw because my first ever point came on a free throw. But a dunk is so special."
McClain was happy for his teammate.
"We started as freshmen," McClain said. "Seeing him progress and keep getting better is pretty nice."
SLUH coach Erwin Claggett was elated for Kramer.
"It's very impressive especially when you look back, he played as a freshman, but he got hurt in the third game and he was out for three months," Claggett said. "To get there in about 2 1/2 season is a big accomplishment. I'm proud of him."
The tournament championship was the first in four years for the Junior Billikens (9-2).
"It wasn't the prettiest thing," Claggett said. "Those guys had something to do with that. But we made enough plays and the guys stayed together. I'll take it. When you get in a tournament, you want to win it and we did. I'll take this in a heartbeat."
Lift for Life fell to 11-3. Hawks coach Torrey Davie was pleased with how his team performed.
"We got a little better today," Davie said. "We knows SLUH's a good team. They've got some veteran players. They execute well. We knew how tough it was going to be."
The 6-foor-4 Kramer showed his toughness when he landed hard on his right shoulder with 3 minutes, 57 seconds left in the third quarter. After getting checked out, he returned with 46 seconds left in the quarter.
"I went up for a rebound and I don't know what happened, but I fell down on my shoulder," Kramer said. "It was a little scary. I got a little worried. But they said I was fine, so I went back in."
The Junior Billikens took command with a 16-5 advantage in the second quarter. Junior point guard Aaron Walker Jr. got a 7-0 run started with a layup and free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play. Junior forward Zachary Ortwerth, who contributed 10 points, scored on a fast-break layup and Kramer closed out the fun with a convincing dunk, giving SLUH a 17-14 lead.
"It was important to get the rebounds and push," said Ortwerth, who is a standout tight end for the Junior Billikens. "Jayden and I were the ones leaking out, so we come some layups that way. It was good. We've been working hard and it's good to showcase it. I love basketball."
After senior Anthony Caldwell Jr., who finished with 11 points, hit a short jumper, the Junior Billikens promptly went on another 7-0 run. Kramer started this outburst by hitting a long-distance 3-pointer and Walker Jr. added two fast-break layups to make it 24-16.
"We strung together some stops and we go some run outs and that created some points for us," Claggett said. "Zach is just scratching the surface of his potential. He's one of the best football players in the area, but his potential is out of this world. When he's going well and rebounding and scoring, we're a tough team to beat."
McClain hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the half to give the Junior Billikens a 26-17 lead, their largest in the first half.
"We were a little slow in the first quarter and we wanted to pick up the pace in the second quarter and take a lead going into the half," McClain said. "We talked about transition offense and crashing the boards and then leaking out to get some fast breaks, and that's what we did. Then we just wanted to finish up the game strong."
The Hawks hit just two of 12 shots from the floor in the second quarter. Lift for Life also committed five turnovers, giving the Hawks 10 in the first half.
"We struggled offensively," Davie said. "We've been trying to get better offensively all year. We had some good looks, but we struggle if our good looks don't go down."
Lift for Life led 12-10 after the first quarter. There were two ties before senior Rashad Singleton made a layup with 4 seconds left go give the Hawks their first lead in the game.
The third quarter was no work of art. SLUH outscored Lift for Life, 6-5. The Junior Billikens made just three of 11 shots, while the Hawks hit only two of eight attempts.
Lift for Life did not go quietly into the night. The Hawks battled and flew back to make it a two-score game, trailing 45-40 with 1:14 to play. But two turnovers doomed any comeback for Lift For Life.
"I was impressed by my guys being able to fight through the struggle and come back," Davie said. "That's what we do. That's what we preach. You can't be a quitter."
The John Burroughs Bombers won the third-place game with a 47-43 victory over the Hazelwood Central Hawks. In the consolation final, Soldan scored a 63-42 victory over Hazelwood East.
No all-tournament team or most valuable player were named after the event.