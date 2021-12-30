Kramer reaches milestone as SLUH bests Lift for Life

After senior Anthony Caldwell Jr., who finished with 11 points, hit a short jumper, the Junior Billikens promptly went on another 7-0 run. Kramer started this outburst by hitting a long-distance 3-pointer and Walker Jr. added two fast-break layups to make it 24-16.

"We strung together some stops and we go some run outs and that created some points for us," Claggett said. "Zach is just scratching the surface of his potential. He's one of the best football players in the area, but his potential is out of this world. When he's going well and rebounding and scoring, we're a tough team to beat."

McClain hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the half to give the Junior Billikens a 26-17 lead, their largest in the first half.

"We were a little slow in the first quarter and we wanted to pick up the pace in the second quarter and take a lead going into the half," McClain said. "We talked about transition offense and crashing the boards and then leaking out to get some fast breaks, and that's what we did. Then we just wanted to finish up the game strong."

The Hawks hit just two of 12 shots from the floor in the second quarter. Lift for Life also committed five turnovers, giving the Hawks 10 in the first half.