Kramer takes control to lift SLUH past Hazelwood Central

When coach Erwin Claggett speaks, Nick Kramer listens and it turned out well for the St. Louis University High Junior Billikens.
Kramer, a junior, scored 14 points in the second quarter and finished with team-high 22 to help the Junior Billikens down Hazelwood Central 41-38 in a Class 6 District 5 semifinal game Tuesday night at SLUH.
The Junior Billikens, seeded second, will play the Pattonville on the Pirates' home court at 6 p.m. Friday for the district championship. Top-seeded Pattonville crushed Ritenour 81-46 on Tuesday.
SLUH (7-9) last won a district title in 2016.
"Coach told me to leave it all on the court," said Kramer, a 6-foot-4 guard. "So I just gave it my all. I gave it everything I had."
Kramer's effort helped turn the game in SLUH's favor in the second quarter. In the last 2 minutes of the first quarter and for the first 2 minutes of the second period, Hazelwood Central (5-9) went on a 10-0 run to take a 12-5 lead.
Enter Kramer, who was like the charging cavalry coming to the rescue in a Western movie. He hit a field goal and then followed with a 3-pointer. After a Hawks basket, Kramer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put SLUH up 16-14.
"Nick did a good job of kick-starting the offense," Claggett said. "He made some great offensive plays for us. That kind of got us going."
The Hawks tied it at 16-all with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the half.
Kramer got the ball on the next possession and drove to the basket. He muscled up and hit a layup and got fouled. He added the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play.
"We had a little bit of a rough first quarter and my teammates started giving me the ball," Kramer said. "I just made some shots. I was open and I knocked them down. We've been in those situations this year when we've started off slow in the first quarter and someone steps up. We stayed together as a team."
The only non-Kramer points in the second quarter came when sophomore Aaron Walker Jr. hit a jumper with 2 seconds showing. That gave the Junior Billikens a 21-16 halftime edge.
"AJ was really good for us," Claggett said. "I thought he really controlled the tempo and got us in our stuff. He got the ball where it needed to go. I think he had one of his better games all year for us. He was phenomenal."
The Hawks came back to forge a 23-23 tie before Walker, who finished with 11 points, got fouled making a field goal. His free throw put SLUH back on top 26-23 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Hazelwood Central battled back to trail by a point at 28-27.
The Junior Billikens took a time out to regroup. The ploy worked out for SLUH.
Sophomore Zachary Orthwerth hit a short jumper and then added a free throw to give SLUH a small cushion.
"We needed the points right there," Orthwerth said. "This was a district game. You have to convert every opportunity you can when you get the chance. We got some momentum there. I had a chance to make a big play there. No one wants to go home yet."
Claggett was happy to see Orthwerth step into the spotlight in a big situation. He decided to go to Orthwerth when his team went back on the floor.
"We've been waiting on Zach," Claggett said. "He's got so much untapped potential. The kid is only 15 years old. We designed a play there for him. We wanted to go to him and see if we could get something in there."
Kramer was not surprised Orthwerth showed what he could do.
"He's just a tough kid," Kramer said. "He has showed his toughness all year for us. He gives it everything he has every game."
The Junior Billikens built a 40-32 lead with 1:06 remaining.
However, someone forgot to tell the Hawks the game was over. Sophomore Jhordan Berry, who led Hazelwood Central with 13 points, canned a 3-pointer. After Jaden McClain hit one of two free throws for SLUH, the Hawks' Dominic Fulton, a sophomore guard, nailed a 3-pointer with 24 seconds showing, cutting the deficit to 41-38.
"We made some rough decisions there late," Kramer said. "We've got some things to clean up. We gave up some tough 3's there at the end, but we came up with the win."
SLUH turned the ball over with 15 seconds left giving the Hawks a last chance to tie.
"We had some breakdowns there late," Claggett said. "Give them credit. They made two 3's and things got tight us for us. This time of the year, things can get crazy out there."
However, after Central missed a shot, Orthwerth grabbed the rebound and clutched it for dear life to ensure SLUH would advance.
Hawks coach Brandon Gilmore lamented what might have been. His squad missed all eight of its free throw attempts. From the floor, Hazelwood Central hit just 14 of 49 shots.
"We missed too many free throws and layups throughout the game," Gilmore said. "That killed us. It's a part of growing up."
The Hawks had just one senior on their roster along with seven sophomores. The team didn't begin to practice until Jan. 4. They were unable to practice on weekends.
"Only two kids had played varsity before," Gilmore said. "A lot of kids were learning new positions. We were just behind. We've got a bright future. It's just tough right now."