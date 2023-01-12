Kvidahl: Tatum tested at every turn as he tries to get CBC back on track

David Kvidahl David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports. Follow David Kvidahl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Justin Tatum wasted no time clearing out of the visiting team locker room Wednesday night at Soldan High.

The postgame talk with his CBC basketball team was brief.

What’s left to say at this point?

The Cadets ended their three-game losing streak with a 62-60 win, but only after Soldan’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the right wing was narrowly off target.

That it came down to praying for the basketball gods to be benevolent was an encapsulation of CBC’s season. The Cadets held a double-digit lead for nearly all of the first three quarters, only to watch it vanish in crunch time.

CBC did something similar when it lost to reigning Illinois Class 3A champion Sacred Heart-Griffin 74-62 at the Highland Shootout last Saturday. Last Friday it had a 10-point lead on De Smet in the third quarter before the Spartans dug out of that hole and won on a walk-off free throw after the buzzer sounded.

The Cadets made the final of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament and battled Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) for three quarters. It got away from them in the fourth.

The reigning Class 6 champion, CBC is 10-7 and in need of something to galvanize it for the stretch run.

What the Cadets need is a mystery to Tatum, 43, now in his 10th season at CBC. In the last 15 years as a coach his teams have won three state titles and advanced to seven final fours, but this group has left him stumped.

“I’ve said it multiple times, this is going to be the toughest challenge of my 16-year career,” Tatum said. “I’m trying to figure out how to get these guys to play team ball with unselfishness and find some toughness in them.”

That the Cadets keep showing up at practice is a nod toward the toughness they possess. After De Smet earned its second win over CBC and first at DC Wilcutt Gym during Tatum’s decade-long tenure, he warned them Monday’s practice wouldn't be fun.

Forget sneakers. The boys could have used track spikes.

To a man the Cadets survived their memorable Monday, but when they took the court Wednesday the starting lineup was completely different.

“It’s frustrating,” Tatum said.

It’s also the first time since Tatum arrived at CBC after a six-year stint at Soldan that he doesn’t have an elite guard to direct traffic on the floor. In the 2013-14 season, his first at CBC, Jordan Barnes was a sophomore. The Cadets won the Class 5 title that season and Barnes ascended as the top point guard in his class in the area and went on to play at Indiana State. After Barnes graduated, Caleb Love arrived as a freshman. By his junior season he’d become one of the premier players in the country and teamed with then-freshman Robert Martin to form one of the best backcourts in the area and state. They led CBC to a Class 5 runner-up finish in 2019 and a state semifinal berth in 2020 just before the country went into quarantine at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Love took his talents to North Carolina, the first local player to do so in memory. Martin took the reins by himself as a junior and after losing a heartbreaking district final at the buzzer to rival Chaminade, led the Cadets to the state title last winter. Like Barnes he signed with Indiana State.

Tatum is waiting to see who will emerge to fill the leadership gap on the court.

“It’s been difficult without having somebody who understands that position, who wants to take on that position to make his teammates better,” Tatum said. “We have not found anybody on our team yet as upperclassmen or a returner (to step into that role).”

For all the success Barnes had under Tatum it wasn’t always smooth. As a sophomore Tatum tasked him with being not only the point guard but a true leader. That meant holding everyone accountable, including the juniors and seniors. That was no small ask for the younger Barnes.

“Me and Tat bumped heads a few times,” Barnes said. “He expected more out of me than I expected from myself.”

Barnes, 25, is playing professionally for the Giessen 46ers in the German Basketball Bundesliga. He’s been coached by all sorts, but Tatum was different. For one he’s 6-foot-7. He’s also loud.

Very loud.

There is no gym where his voice won’t carry, and when it’s not a raucous atmosphere Tatum’s words boom off the walls.

“It’s not like it’s a big voice coming from a small body,” Barnes said. “You know when he’s talking to you.”

His size and voice can rattle not only teenagers but grown men. Tatum has been tagged with two technical fouls this season where he wasn’t directing his words at the officials. The first was at the Webster Classic after his assistant coaches received a warning for barking at the referees. While turned and talking to his bench, Tatum was hit with the first. An explanation was not offered by that official in the game.

The second was at Mater Dei’s tournament against Briarcrest. Again the CBC assistants were warned to stop barking. Tatum turned to his bench and fans behind it in the stands and with his arms spread wide told them to stop.

That’s when he was hit with the technical. He did receive an explanation from that official only after he called a timeout to have the conversation. In that conversation Tatum said the referee admitted to not hearing what he’d said, only that it appeared he was making a gesture.

“You have to understand what he’s saying, not how he says it,” Barnes said.

Barnes offered those words as encouragement for the current Cadets who have tested Tatum’s patience like none before. Don’t lose the message because it’s being delivered loudly — and more often than not colorfully.

Tatum’s coaching style has evolved significantly since he began at Soldan in the 2007-08 season. He’s tamer than he used to be. When the Tigers made three consecutive Class 4 final fours and won the state title in 2011-12, Tatum was harder on them than he’s ever been at CBC. Even the old Cadets think they had it tougher in their time than the current team does now.

“They’ve got it a lot better than we did,” Barnes said with a laugh. “We lost games and we were running.”

Oh, there’s still time for that. When CBC strolled out of Soldan on Wednesday night it had a nine-day break before its next game when it hosts St. Louis U. High. That’s nine mornings of practice. Nine mornings Tatum might just lock the basketballs up and see if he can find that spark he’s looking for in the squeak of shoes on sweat-slicked hardwood.

“This group does not want adjust to team basketball. Soldan should have won that game today,” Tatum said. “This is tough for us. We’re going to figure it out. We’ve got a nine-day stretch until the next one. We’re switching lineups. We’re trying to find anything to get our guys motivated to become a solid team.”

Once CBC resumes its schedule with SLUH it will continue to be tested as it plays at East St. Louis, at Chaminade, at De Smet, at Vianney, at Cape Central and hosts Vianney, Cardinal Ritter and finishes its regular season against surging Miller Career Academy. Then it will roll the dice in a Class 6 District 3 tournament that includes Chaminade, SLUH, Hazelwood Central and Ritenour.

The good news for CBC is there’s no Jayson Tatum-caliber player in front of the Cadets. There’s not even an outrageously loaded team waiting for them on their playoff path to Springfield. CBC has every opportunity to achieve what Tatum believed it could at the outset of the season.

It just has to make it there in one piece.

“I have adjusted my expectations. I have adjusted my composure,” Tatum said. “I have to let somebody do two or three turnovers in a row before I get mad. I’ve learned how to be patient with this group. I’m still learning but they’re kids and they’re learning. We have to adjust, too.”