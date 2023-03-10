ST. CHARLES — The last-second shot from Westminster Christian Academy’s Jakobi Williams rimmed out Friday at Lindenwood University. That allowed Ladue to come away with the 42-41 victory in Class 5 quarterfinal action.

With the victory, the Rams (25-5) advanced to take on Jefferson City (23-7) in the state semifinals 4 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield, Mo. The Jays got by Springfield Hillcrest 60-56 in overtime in the quarterfinal in Bolivar, Mo.

Earlier this week, in the Class 5 District 3 final, Ladue slipped by visiting De Smet 48-47.

“I was just talking to my assistant coaches, kidding that I hope every game isn’t like this because it’s taking years off my life,’’ Ladue coach Chad Anderson said after Friday’s win. “We make things exciting. We’re resilient, getting different guys to step up in every single game. And I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Ladue threatened to pull away at several points in Friday’s game, but Westminster (20-10) refused to go away quietly.

Ladue raced to an early 9-2 lead when 6-foot-6 senior Jaylen Swinney knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. But the Wildcats rallied through the rest of the opening quarter and cut the Ladue lead to 14-12 when Asher Amanuel made a 3-pointer after some nice passing by Westminster.

In a low-scoring second quarter, the Wildcats used a JD Robertson 3-pointer and a Williams slam dunk after a steal to go up 17-14. Getting another 3 from Robertson, Westminster took a 20-19 lead to halftime.

“We play fast, generally, and felt like they were dictating the pace of the game before halftime,’’ Anderson said. “At halftime, we talked about getting out in transition a little more. Both teams are great defensive clubs. We knew it was going to be a battle, so we were trying to steal some baskets in transition, honestly.”

After giving up the second half’s first basket, Ladue took control with back-to-back three-point plays from Dwayne Foley Jr. and Piersson Calvert to spark a 10-5 third quarter. The Rams held a 29-25 advantage with a quarter to play.

But Westminster and Williams refused to go down quietly. The 6-3 guard who will continue his career next year at Truman State, scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats battled to stay close.

To maintain its lead, Ladue knocked down its first eight free throws of the fourth quarter. But Westminster stayed within range, getting key 3-pointers in the last minute from Amanuel and James Alpert. Alpert’s 3-pointer, with 24.3 seconds to play, cut the Ladue lead to 42-41.

Forced to foul, the Wildcats got a break when Ladue’s Swinney missed on a pair of free throws with 15.9 seconds to play.

That set up Williams’ drive to the basket as the final seconds ticked away. But his shot did not fall.

“I can’t believe we won on another game-winning missed shot,’’ Ladue senior Jack Steinbach said. “It’s our first district title in my four years. They hit some big 3s toward the end and then that last one didn’t fall. I’m just so thankful for that.”

Ladue relied on a balanced attack Friday, getting 11 points from Swinney and eight points apiece from Steinbach and Foley Jr. Calvert came off the bench to chip in with seven and Samuel Goellner scored the other six.

“Because of what we faced last year with most of these guys, we’re more battle-tested,’’ said Anderson, who led Ladue to a third-place state finish in 2019. “Right now, it’s all about surviving and advancing.”

Ladue made 17 of 22 foul shots in the victory.

For Westminster, Williams scored 13 of his game-high 22 after halftime. The Wildcats’ Robertson added eight points.

“Kobi’s had a great career and left a heck of a legacy,’’ Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “He’s our all-time leading scorer and was part of four teams that played for district championships. And three of those won titles.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. Throughout the season, we worked and improved and we became a team that reached its potential. If that last shot falls, we’re feeling different now. But credit Ladue. They’re a really good team that’s well coached and they pulled it out.”

Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinal: Ladue 42, Westminster 41