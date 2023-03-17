SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ladue boys basketball team was glad to finally have a little breathing room.

After two consecutive one-point postseason wins that came down to the opponent missing its final shot, the Rams were able to get their bench players in for the final 30 seconds of a 69-56 win over Jefferson City in a Class 5 state semifinal Friday afternoon at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.

“It's certainly nice, that's for sure,” Ladue coach Chad Anderson said. “But I will say that those types of games prepare you for moments like this.”

The win gave Ladue (26-5) its first berth in a state championship game.

It will be an all-St. Louis contest when the Rams take on Cardinal Ritter (27-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday at MSU's JQH Arena.

“My freshman year, we won districts and then we ran into a really good Vashon team and we lost. Even that was awesome for me,” Ladue senior guard Jack Steinbach said. “But coming full circle and now we're in the state championship, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Three Rams scored in double figures in the semifinal with junior guard Dwayne Foley Jr. leading the way with a career-best 23 points, while Steinbach added 17 points and junior guard Sam Goellner tossed in 13 points.

“I felt pretty good. I hit some crucial shots,” said Foley, whose previous career high was 20 points. “Most importantly, we got the ball to the inside and that's what kind of breaks the zone.”

Jeff City (22-8), which was making its first final four appearance since 2004, got 18 points from senior guard Steven Samuels and 14 points from sophomore forward Jordan Martin.

“Ladue played a very good basketball game. They played smart, they hit timely shots and made timely plays. We were just too many plays too short to come out on the right end,” Jays coach Josh Buffington said. “Today just wasn't our day. We left a lot of intangibles on the floor, which isn't characteristic of our team. I think those things hurt us and got us playing from behind too much and for too long.”

After yielding the first basket of the game, Ladue ripped off 13 straight points to take early control of the game and led 18-8 after one quarter. The 2-0 deficit was the Rams' only one of the contest.

“We saw the ball go in a lot in that first quarter, which was nice for us because then we went on a roll,” Steinbach said. “We've never played against a zone like that, so it was new to us, but I think we moved the ball really well.”

The Jays got as close as four in the second quarter, but Jackson Freeman's 3-pointer from the left corner with 7.4 seconds left gave the Rams a 32-23 halftime advantage.

Ladue had a 30-20 rebounding advantage in the game and it all started in a first half in which the Rams had 10 offensive rebounds alone compared to the Jays' 10 overall rebounds.

“It was definitely one of our points of emphasis,” Anderson said. “When a team zones, it's hard to rebound out of it. We felt like we could capitalize by crashing three guys and this guy (Foley) had a bunch of them.”

The Rams came out of the locker room hot again at the start of the second half with a 13-6 run to roll up a 45-29 lead on Foley's three-point play with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Jeff City rallied and trimmed its deficit to seven at 47-40 on Kendric Johnson's 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer.

The Jays kept that momentum up into the fourth quarter with a quick 5-2 spurt that cut it down to four again and threatened to make the Rams sweat out another postseason ending.

“I knew our guys would make a run and they knew it too, but it just takes a lot out of you,” Buffington said. “You see that a lot in high school and college basketball games where you fight so hard to get back in it. I think we had them on the ropes a little bit, but we make a mistake and it can go from four to nine in a hurry.”

Foley righted the ship with a putback that sparked a run of nine straight points that pushed Ladue's lead back up to double digits for good and send the Rams on to their first title game in only the program's second final four appearance after a third-place finish in 2019.

“I knew that this group could do something special this year and we came down and competed and did what we were supposed to do,” Anderson said. “These guys have been resilient all year for us and we've got one more to go. We're so excited about the opportunity. We're gonna prepare like we always do and the naysayers can say what they want, but we're going to come out ready to go (Saturday) night at six o'clock.”

