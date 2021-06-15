Lafayette basketball breaks recent tradition by hiring Keim; Wright steps in at Miller Career

For the first time in 36 years the Lafayette boys basketball team is starting fresh.
Bryan Keim was hired in the spring to take over the Lancers. He replaces Matt Landwehr, who resigned after a 14-14 mark this season and a 64-72 record during his five-year tenure.
Landwehr replaced Scott Allen, who replaced Dave Porter. The most successful coach in school history, Porter had a 23-year run that included a Class 4A runner-up finish in 1998 and a third-place finish in Class 5 in 2004. He won nearly 600 games during stops at Lafayette, Poplar Bluff and Smith-Cotton. Allen and Landwehr both served on Porter’s staff at Lafayette. Landwehr then was Allen’s assistant for eight seasons.
Now Lafayette has gone outside of its own coaching tree, and Keim is thrilled for the opportunity.
“I’ve been welcomed with open arms,” Keim said. “The kids have responded extremely well. The parents and administration have been phenomenal. I do think the kids and parents are eager for something different and something new.”
Keim, 36, comes to the Lancers after spending the past six years as Winfield’s boys basketball coach. During his tenure the Warriors were 55-89 and didn’t win more than nine games in any of his first four seasons. However, Winfield won 16 games each of the past two seasons and was a combined 32-18. Lutheran St. Charles eliminated Winfield in the district tournament both seasons.
Lafayette will be Keim’s third stop as a high school head coach but just his second leading a boys program. His first head coaching job was at Bowling Green, where he spent two years coaching the girls basketball team.
Keim’s coaching resume is broad, vast and reflects his own multi-sport experience as a high school and college athlete. He spent the past two years as Winfield’s softball coach. Before that he was the school district’s middle school softball coach. He’s also been a head soccer coach. During his 14 years as an educator there were assistant coaching jobs in football, basketball and baseball, too.
“When I went to college my dream job was to become an accountant,” Keim said. “I thought about the next 50 years of my life. My life always revolved around sports growing up.”
A three-sport athlete at Elsberry High, Keim played soccer, basketball and baseball. A catcher, he parlayed his baseball talents into a scholarship at Culver-Stockton College. While he was there he tried out for the soccer team and made the cut. Only his baseball coach wasn’t thrilled about him playing two sports. So he gave up soccer and focused entirely on baseball.
“I got burnt out with it,” Keim said.
He rekindled his love of baseball when he joined some friends and transferred to Hannibal-LaGrange, where he played a different sport each season. He was as a defensive back on the soccer team for three years, spent two years as a guard on the basketball team and was behind the plate catching every spring.
Near the end of his playing days he helped a friend coach a junior American Legion baseball team and had a blast doing it.
“We were pretty successful,” Keim said. “It made me contemplate a career in coaching.”
During Keim’s career he’s had stops at several small schools that were looking for coaching help across a wide swath of sports. Of all the different sports he’s coached the one that really captured his attention was softball. It had all the elements he loved about baseball without the biggest drawback.
The weather.
“Missouri spring baseball (weather) is not very fun,” Keim said.
The season opens with frigid temperatures. There are constant rainouts. It was the most maddening part of his experience.
“I like the weather in the fall,” Keim said. “(Softball) is fast paced, high energy. It’s about as close to basketball outside as you can get as far as pace and energy.”
Avoiding the dicey spring weather was part of why Keim got into softball. The other part was Winfield’s middle school needed a coach. Keim had no idea how much fun he would have.
“I fell in love with the kids I got to coach,” he said.
Keim would love to lend a hand with Lafayette’s softball program if the opportunity arises, but his focus this summer is preparing the boys basketball team for the winter.
The Lancers had four practices together before they took part in Lindenwood University’s team basketball camp over the weekend. Keim’s early impressions are that this team has good pieces that should make it a tough matchup when the games begin in November.
“We’ve got enough size and athleticism around the rim. We’re going to need to take advantage of that,” Keim said. “We’re going to have a lot of scoring depth.”
There are more camps, shootouts and 20 summer contact days in the Lancers' future. More than anything, Keim is looking to see how his players handle themselves in certain situations. Across all the sports he’s coached, there is one thing he wants to see from every, single player.
“I want to watch the kids compete,” Keim said.
WRIGHT TAKES OVER AT MILLER CAREER
Brandon Wright wants his team to accomplish all of its goals on the court.
His primary goal, however, is off the court.
“My main goal is to have a signing day where all my kids have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Wright said.
Wright, 33, accomplished that goal the last two years while leading Carnahan’s boys basketball team. This past winter he had five seniors, four of them signed to play basketball in college and another signed to play football. The year before all four of his seniors signed to play basketball after high school.
Now he’ll try to repeat that pattern at Miller Career Academy. After three years at Carnahan, Wright steps in at Career Academy to replace Adriel Betts. The Phoenix were 8-6 this past winter during the pandemic-altered season. During Wright’s three seasons at Carnahan the Cougars were 18-48.
“It was challenging and hard because of the kids I’m leaving,” Wright said. “I felt like it was a good move to make.”
A 2006 Beaumont High graduate, Wright is called to work with kids in the city.
“I wanted to come back and give these guys some personal experience,” he said. “You can use the game to get out.”
Wright was announced as the Phoenix’s new coach at the end of May but has wasted no time getting things up and running. He’s making up for lost time after the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into everyone’s offseason and regular season last year.
“We’re a year-round program. Yes I want them to play other sports, but I want them to love the gym as much as I do,” Wright said. “I love it, I love being back in the weight room, being back in the gym and building a comradery.”
The Phoenix, and every other team in the Public High League for that matter, still has to contend with the behemoth that is Vashon. The Wolverines have put a vice-grip on the conference championship on their way to four state championships since 2016, not including their loaded 2020 team that never got to compete due to the pandemic.
Career Academy not only has to get past Vashon for the conference crown, but because the schools are down the street from one another they are more than likely going to be paired up in the district tournament for the foreseeable future, too.
“They’ve raised the bar, you’ve got to go through them in conference and in districts,” Wright said. “I want to compete with those guys on and off the court when it comes to sending kids to school. I want to continue to do that at Career Academy.”
OTHER NOTABLE COACHING CHANGES
• Hazelwood East announced it hired Steve Hall to take over its boys basketball team. He replaces Lawndale Thomas, who was the head coach the last eight years.
• Lindbergh hired Nathan Biggs as its new coach. A Parkway Central graduate, Biggs takes over for Jason Wolfard, who spent the past 17 years as the Flyers coach. Wolfard is now an assistant athletics director at Lindbergh.
• Carnahan named LaPhonso Ellis its new coach after Wright was hired at Miller Career.