Lafayette breaks recent tradition by hiring Keim; Wright steps in at Miller Career

Now he’ll try to repeat that pattern at Miller Career Academy. After three years at Carnahan, Wright steps in at Career Academy to replace Adriel Betts. The Phoenix were 8-6 this past winter during the pandemic-altered season. During Wright’s three seasons at Carnahan the Cougars were 18-48.

“It was challenging and hard because of the kids I’m leaving,” Wright said. “I felt like it was a good move to make.”

A 2006 Beaumont High graduate, Wright is called to work with kids in the city.

“I wanted to come back and give these guys some personal experience,” he said. “You can use the game to get out.”

Wright was announced as the Phoenix’s new coach at the end of May but has wasted no time getting things up and running. He’s making up for lost time after the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into everyone’s offseason and regular season last year.

“We’re a year-round program. Yes I want them to play other sports, but I want them to love the gym as much as I do,” Wright said. “I love it, I love being back in the weight room, being back in the gym and building a comradery.”