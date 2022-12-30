Lafayette completes stirring run to win Coaches vs. Cancer championship

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Whoever claimed No. 13 is unlucky didn't ask the Lafayette Lancers for their opinion.

The Lancers were seeded 13th in the 16-team Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament played at Maryville University's Simon Center. Lafayette entered the event with an unsightly 1-6 record.

That didn't seem like championship material.

However, four games in four days turned the season around for the Lancers. Lafayette defeated the No. 2-seeded Hickman Kewpies 48-38 to claim its first tournament championship this season.

"We had confidence in ourselves. We have confidence going into every game," said senior Logan Minton, who last week signed to play football at SIU Carbondale. "I don't know if anybody else did. Winning this tournament feels great."

The Lancers made believers out of any doubters.

Lafayette (5-6) utilized a deliberate offense where a premium was placed on passing along with solid, safe shot selection. The defense was robust with plenty of contact. Blocking out led to numerous rebounds and eliminated second-chance baskets by Hickman.

Lancers coach Bryan Keim liked how his squad followed the game plan.

"We wanted to play under control," Keim said. "We wanted to hold the ball as long as we can because they are an extremely good scoring team. They're fast. We knew we couldn't be able to stay up with them in a track meet. We didn't want to get caught up in their game. For the most part, we maintained good, quality possessions. We made the most of them to come out on top."

Hickman (10-3), which beat Lafayette 69-53 in last year's tournament, didn't adjust.

"It felt like I didn't have my team prepared," Kewpies coach Cray Logan said. "The physicality was something we weren't accustomed to. We didn't just adjust fast enough. I feel like we could have done a better job on our end."

The Lancers held a 31-30 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Senior Matt Haefner hit two free throws seven seconds into the period to set the tone. Haefner sparked the Lancers' attack with 14 points.

"We played great as a team," Haefner said. "Probably one of our better games together. It was a big win for us. We were just trying to slow the clock down and keep our time of possession as high as it could possibly be and we came out of it with a 'W.' It's a big turnaround for us considering we were 1-6 coming in."

Lafayette sank 15 of 17 free-throw attempts to seal the victory.

"That's how champions wins games," Keim said.

Minton had a monster dunk to spark Lafayette. After Haefner missed the front end of a 1-on-1 free throw situation, senior Josh Denis grabbed the rebound. The ball was fed to Minton, who emphatically jammed the ball through hoop to make it 37-32.

"The dunk was crazy," Haefner said. "That gets the gym going."

It was Minton's fourth dunk in the tournament. Minton finished with six points.

"I did get a new truck," Minton said about his 2018 Ford F-150. "I've been playing great ever since I got it. It's kind of weird. I'm going to go with the name 'Big Country' since I'm going to SIU next year, I'm going to have to be more of a country man down there."

Hickman sophomore Brock Camp, a 6-foot-6 guard, fouled out with 3:12 play. He paced the Kewpies with 11 points.

The Kewpies did not wilt, battling back to trail 40-38 with 1:50 remaining.

"Most of our games all season have been tight," Keim said. "This didn't bother us. These guys have been in tight games all year long so the experience from those games paid off."

Lafayette canned eight free throws down the stretch to wrap up the game. Senior PJ Rogan made six in the final 45 seconds.

"I'm super proud of everybody from No. 1 through 12," Keim said. "That was something we talked about this week in this tournament and that was to get something from our bench. Everyone contributed in some way all week long. Winning this tournament is awesome. I'm having a hard time describing it."

The inability to hit free throws hurt Hickman. The Kewpies made just 7 of 18 attempts from the line.

Neither team had a big advantage in the first half. The teams traded the lead twice in the early going before a 3-pointer by senior Josh Dennis put the Lancers up 6-4. Lafayette led 10-6 after the first quarter.

The Lancers built a lead of eight points at 90 seconds into second quarter at 16-8 on a 3-pointer by senior Cooper Williams, who finished with eight points. The Kewpies chipped away. Lafayette missed scoring on four possessions. A bucket by Haefner with 1:47 remaining gave the Lancers a 20-14 lead.

Hickman junior guard Josiah Griffith hit two 3-pointers, including one with 16 seconds showing to make it 22-20 at halftime.

"Sometimes losses like this are what you need," Logan said. "We can build from this."

In the third-place game, Memphis (Tenn.) University School defeated top-seeded De Smet 59-52. Westminster Christian Academy stopped Vianney 63-52 in the fifth-place game. In the consolation final, Troy Buchanan slipped by Lindbergh 51-49.

Minton and Haefner made the all-tournament team. Also named to the team were Troy Buchanan's Charlie Nett, Eureka's Mason Dunlap, Parkway West's GTyler King, Vianney's Eddie Smajic, Westminster Christian Academy's Kobi Williams, Memphis University School's Jackson Ransom and Hickman's Langston Stroupe.

Coaches vs, Cancer Tournament, championship: Lafayette 48, Hickman 38