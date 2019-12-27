Lafayette overcomes cold start to rally past Vianney at Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

WILDWOOD — There was no score when Drew Byous stepped onto the court Friday.
That was unusual for Byous, who comes off the bench for the Lafayette boys basketball team.
A junior shooting guard, Byous checked into the game nearly two and a half minutes into the first quarter and provided what the Lancers were missing — a bucket.
Byous scored Lafayette's first eight points, and all five of its points in the first quarter on his way to a team-high 18 points as the Lancers managed to escape Vianney 50-46 in the first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on the campus of Lafayette High.
“I just have to do my role which is try to get open shots and make them,” Byous said. “I'm out there to help my team win.”
The No. 8 seed, Lafayette (4-3) has won three in a row and advanced to face No. 1 seed Mehlville (6-1) in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Last year, the Lancers won the consolation bracket after falling in the first round. This time around they'll get to play in the winner's bracket and take their chances against Mehlville, which dispatched Ritenour 72-30 in its first-round game.
“Tomorrow we're going to have another tough challenge,” Lafayette coach Matt Landwehr said. “It's going to be a totally different challenge but we're excited.”
The No. 9 seed, Vianney (1-5) deployed a defense that took away Lafayette senior guard Ryan Campbell. A Maryville recruit, Campbell is a big piece of the Lancers offensive puzzle. Without its offensive spark, Lafayette struggled.
“That's a guy they rely on and we did a good job of taking that away,” Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. “I think maybe early it threw their rhythm off.”
Lafayette starting senior guard KD Diaby made his presence felt early on the defensive end. He blocked two shots and made a steal. But he was tagged with his second foul with 5 minutes and 33 seconds to play in the first quarter. Landwehr called on Byous.
“We had to have somebody hit a shot early and thankfully he hit some early for us,” Landwehr said.
Vianney led 14-5 at the end of the first and led 23-12 when Luke Schueler buried a 3-pointer with 2:22 to play in the second.
Lafayette managed to cobble together a 6-0 run to trim Vianney's lead to 23-18 at halftime. The Golden Griffins got a back-door layup from junior point guard Ethan Lattimore off a nice feed from junior post Bobby Braun to start the half but Lafayette had three players contribute to a quick 8-0 to pull ahead 26-25. The Lancers hit all six of their free throw attempts in that stretch which was not insignificant.
“We got to the free-throw line and made some,” Landwehr said. “We haven't been a great free throw shooting team early. We've been working a lot on it.”
The lead changed hands seven more times. Neither team led by more than three until Byous made it a four-point game when he hit the second of two free throws with six seconds to play. His first free throw was halfway down before it spun out of the basket. When the second one fell through, it put the Lancers in a more comfortable position.
“It was a lot of relief,” Byous said. “We knew if we stayed together, played our team game and every did their roles we could get back in the game. I think that's what we did.”
Lafayette senior guard Dylan Stovall scored 10 points, all in the second half, and grabbed five rebounds. Campbell finished with five points.
“Vianney is always prepared. Kevin does a fantastic job with his team,” Landwehr said. “They threw some wrinkles at us and our kids didn't respond real well to it.”
Vianney had moments when it was rolling along and dictating the pace. Walsh said the Golden Griffins troubles are sustaining those moments. Without a senior on the roster, Vianney is young and gaining experience. Friday afternoon is yet another teaching moment in season that has had its share so far.
“A big thing is learning how to win close games and how to finish games,” Walsh said. “We're still on that learning curve. It's a two-year process with these guys. They've got to start to figure out how to stop some of those runs the other team makes.”
Vianney was led by Lattimore's 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Luke Schueler scored 10 points and sophomore Adam Sausele scored nine points as he knocked down three 3-pointers.
Braun had six points and seven rebounds.
MCCLUER NORTH 57, MARQUETTE 55 – Sylvon Mosley got to his favorite spot and did what came naturally.
He let it fly.
“When I came out of the huddle my teammates were telling me to just shoot it,” Mosley said. “I got it in the corner and I shot it.”
A senior guard at McCluer North, Mosley knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to lift the Stars over the Mustangs.
The No. 11 seed, McCluer North (4-4) advanced to play No. 3 seed Webster Groves in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Stars were the only lower seeded team to break through in the first round. That they were the ones who managed to do it had McCluer North coach Trevor Laney feeling good. A Class 5 quarterfinalist last season, McCluer North graduated its entire starting five. Mosley was a regular contributor but his role has grown as much of last year's junior varsity members are earning varsity minutes this winter. Friday was a big step in their development.
“With a young team having five new starters, it's really good for the program and the confidence of these kids,” Laney said. “Any time you're in a gym with refs, real whistles and other teams running real offense and you have to make good decisions on the floor, it's a growing experience for us. Hopefully we keep getting better and better.”
Mosley led the Stars with 22 points. Junior guard Marlon Owens finished with 17 points.
The No. 6 seed, Marquette (2-4) was led by junior forward Owen Marsh, who scored 16 points. Junior guard Brendan Harter scored 13 points.
Marquette trailed 44-30 but exploded for 25 fourth-quarter points as Marsh scored 12 points to help the Mustangs take the lead in the final half minute.
Marquette faces No. 14 seed Hickman (0-7) at noon.
MEHLVILLE 72, RITENOUR 30 – Kansas State recruit Davion Bradford didn't start but even without its 7-footer for the first quarter, the top-seeded Panthers powered past the No. 16 seed Huskies.
Mehlville led 43-13 at half.
Senior Lamontay Daughtery led the Panthers with 17 points. Sophomore guard Christian Branson scored 14 points and senior guard Dylan Branson finished with 13 as nine different players scored for Mehlville.
Mehlville faces Lafayette at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ritenour (1-7) was without coach Mike Nelke, who was out due to illness. The Huskies face Vianney at 9 a.m. Saturday.
DE SMET 86, PARKWAY WEST 51 – Sophomore Brennan Lovette scored 19 points to lead the Spartans past the Longhorns.
The No. 2 seed, De Smet (5-2) advanced to play No. 7 seed Eureka in the quarterfinal round at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Senior forward Michael Skoff scored 17 points and senior center Yaya Keita scored 15 points including a monster jam off a steal that had the gym rocking.
De Smet senior post Sekou Gassama made a brief appearance in the fourth quarter, his first action this season, when the game was in hand.
The No. 15 seed, Parkway West (2-4) was led by sophomore guard Tre' Bell who scored 17 points. Junior forward Logan Wich scored 12.
The Longhorns will face Lutheran South at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation bracket.
WEBSTER GROVES 67, HICKMAN 43 – Sophomore guard Matt Enright scored 13 points as five Statesmen scored in double figures.
The No. 3 seed, Webster Groves (5-2) advanced to play McCluer North at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ethan Chartrand scored 11 points while Jacobie Banks, Luke Maupin and Anthony Phiffer all scored 10 points.
Hickman (0-7) was led by senior guard Caillou Naylor and junior forward Seth Larson, who each scored 11 points.
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH 68, LINDBERGH 53 – Junior guard KJ Lee scored a game-high 20 points and had seven rebounds to lead the No. 4 seeded Panthers into the quarterfinal round.
Fort Zumwalt North (6-2) advanced to play No. 5 seed Troy at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Junior forward Drake Stevenson scored 11 points and hauled in six rebounds. Senior center Mujtaba Alkhaldi finished with 10 points, five rebounds and blocked three shots.
The No. 13 seed, Lindbergh (2-4) got 15 points from junior forward Carter Knuckles. Senior forward Aidan Scott scored 10 points.
Lindbergh faces No. 12 seed Memphis University at 9 a.m. Saturday.
TROY 61, MEMPHIS UNIVERSITY 43 – Griff St. Pierre scored 12 points to lead the Trojans past the Owls.
The No. 5 seed, Troy (4-3) faces Fort Zumwalt North at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Troy freshman guard Charlie Nett scored 10 points.
No. 12 seed Memphis University (2-7) was led by junior guard Jack Jabbour's 12 points.
Memphis University plays Lindbergh at 9 a.m. Saturday.