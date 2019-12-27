Lafayette overcomes cold start to rally past Vianney at Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

The lead changed hands seven more times. Neither team led by more than three until Byous made it a four-point game when he hit the second of two free throws with six seconds to play. His first free throw was halfway down before it spun out of the basket. When the second one fell through, it put the Lancers in a more comfortable position.

“It was a lot of relief,” Byous said. “We knew if we stayed together, played our team game and every did their roles we could get back in the game. I think that's what we did.”

Lafayette senior guard Dylan Stovall scored 10 points, all in the second half, and grabbed five rebounds. Campbell finished with five points.

“Vianney is always prepared. Kevin does a fantastic job with his team,” Landwehr said. “They threw some wrinkles at us and our kids didn't respond real well to it.”

Vianney had moments when it was rolling along and dictating the pace. Walsh said the Golden Griffins troubles are sustaining those moments. Without a senior on the roster, Vianney is young and gaining experience. Friday afternoon is yet another teaching moment in season that has had its share so far.