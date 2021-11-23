 Skip to main content
Large schools preseason top 10
CBC at Chaminade Boys Basketball

CBC's Larry Hughes Jr. (11) puts up a shot against Chaminade at Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

1. CBC

Last season: 14-5, lost to Chaminade in a Class 6 district final

Outlook: Returned one of the most experienced backcourts in the area in senior point guard Robert Martin (6-0) and shooting guard Larry Hughes Jr. (6-5). Martin averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 assists per game as a junior. Hughes averaged 16.4 points and made a team-high 38 steals last season. Added highly rated sophomore post prospect John Bol (7-0), who transferred from the now-defunct St. Louis Christian. Early on will be without senior guard Justus Johnson (6-1) and senior forwards Kendal Huston (6-3) and Jaycob Tatum (6-3), rotation pieces who are still playing football.

Belleville East vs East St. Louis

East St. Louis forward Macaleab Rich (right) tries to get around Belleville East forward ZJ Hamilton. Belleville East played East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference Tournament game at Belleville East High School in Belleville, IL on Friday March 12, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

2. East St. Louis

Last season: 10-5, Illinois did not hold playoffs last season

Outlook: The reigning 2019 Class 3A champion boasts two of the area’s top players in senior point guard Christian Jones (6-5) and junior forward Macaleab Rich (6-6). Jones averaged 11.2 points and 6.3 assists last season. Rich was good for 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. Lineup gets big in a hurry with junior forward Demarion Brown (6-8) and junior center Cameron Boone (6-8). The Flyers have seven returning players who saw time in the shortened season which culminated with a win in the Southwestern Conference’s postseason tournament.

Chaminade 67, CBC 64

Chaminade's Nate Straughter shoots a three during the Boys Class 6 District 4 Championship basketball game against CBC on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

3. Chaminade

Last season: 22-2, third place Class 6

Outlook: For the sixth time in seven seasons the Red Devils advanced to the state semifinals. Lost senior standouts Tarris Reed (6-10) and Damien Mayo (6-0), who transferred to Link Year Prep in Branson. Reed was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year last season. Back in the fold are twin senior guards Nate Straughter (6-2) and Walt Straughter (6-2). Nate averaged 9.2 points and was deadly from deep as he connected on 38 percent of his 104 3-pointers. Junior guards BJ Ward (6-0) and Nilavan Daniels (6-2) were both rotation staples who will see their roles grow. Ward handed out 4.3 assists last season. while Daniels hit better than 50 percent of his 70 3-point attempts and was second on the team with 33 steals. Senior forward Filip Sinobad (6-7) has an all-around game that can play underneath or outside. Senior forward Jimmy Lansing Jr. (6-7) is fresh off the football field and will give the Red Devils some interior muscle.

Cardinal Ritter 60, De Smet 57

De Smet's Brennan Lovette looks for a cutter under the basket during the Boys Class 5 Quarterfinal basketball game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, March 12, 2021, at De Smet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

4. De Smet

Last season: 15-7, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 quarterfinal

Outlook: Ended the longest district title drought in school history last season. Returns senior point guard Brian Taylor (6-4), who has signed with the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Taylor is a four-year varsity standout that averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Senior guard Brennan Lovette (6-6) averaged 8.3 points, 6 rebounds and was second on the team with 62 total assists last season. Senior guard Justin Duff (6-4) averaged 7.9 points per game and hit a team-best 30 3-pointers. Senior forward Jameal Goines (6-6) and Isaiah Robinson (6-8) give the Spartans some size with the graduation of twin towers Sekou Gassama and Yaya Keita.

SLUH vs. Hazelwood Central

SLUH's Zachary Ortwerth (22) boxes out Hazelwood Central's Dominic Fulton (11) during a District 6 District 5 semifinal game on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

5. St. Louis U. High

Last season: 7-10, lost to Pattonville in a Class 6 district final

Outlook: Returns the most prolific player in the Metro Catholic Conference in senior swingman Nick Kramer (6-4), who signed with St. Louis. Kramer averaged 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and more than an assist, steal and block per game. Senior point guard Jaden McClain (5-10) is a four-year varsity starter that averaged 8 points and 3.6 assists per game. Junior guard Aaron Walker Jr. (5-7) is a nice piece that averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season. Junior forward Zachary Ortwerth (6-5) chipped in 5.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Pattonville 59, SLUH 55

Kellen Thames of Pattonville takes a shot against SLUH in a Class 6 District 5 boys basketball championship game at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Friday, March 5, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com

6. Pattonville

Last season: 22-2, lost to Fort Zumwalt North in a Class 6 sectional

Outlook: Had the best season in school history led by 6-foot-6 senior point guard Kellen Thames, who has signed with St. Louis University. Thames averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Graduated much of its rotation from last season.

Webster Groves at Francis Howell Central Boys Basketball

Webster Groves' Matt Enright (13) puts up a shot against Francis Howell Central at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

7. Webster Groves

Last season: 15-6, lost to CBC in a Class 6 district semifinal

Outlook: Senior guards Matt Enright (6-0) and Ethan Chartrand (6-1) were the offensive engine of the Statesmen last season. Enright averaged a team-best 12.9 points, led the team 46 assists and connected on 38 percent of his 106 3-pointers. Chartrand was good for 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Junior point guard CJ Lang (5-11) was key last season as he spelled Enright from primary point guard duties. His role should increase this season. Sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos (6-2) and sophomore swingman Iziah Purvey (6-2) will both be heavy rotation players this season. Junior Jalen Purvey (6-0) can guard any position on the floor.

Belleville East vs. Belleville West boys basketball

Alan Mason of Belleville East fakes a pass as Ruben Howell IV of Belleville West defends in a boys basketball game on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com

8. Belleville East

Last season: 11-2, Illinois did not hold playoffs last season

Outlook: Senior guard Alan Mason (5-11) and junior guard Jordan Pickett (6-4) are expected to be significant contributors after a more normal offseason. Mason averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. Pickett put up 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Lancers will go 10 deep, but experience is something they’ll have to get in a hurry after last season was so disjointed.

Fort Zumwalt North vs. KC Liberty boys basketball

Liberty's Dylan Gormont guards Fort Zumwalt North's Connor Turnbull during a Class 6 boys state semifinal basketball game against Liberty (KC) on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hammonds Student Center in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

9. Fort Zumwalt North

Last season: 27-4, fourth place Class 6

Outlook: Returns the area’s top post player in senior center Connor Turnbull (6-10). A Butler signee, Turnbull averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5 blocks per game. Graduation hit the Panthers hard as both KJ Lee and Drake Stevenson are gone from last year’s final four team.

SLUH vs. Hazelwood Central

Hazelwood Central's Trevin Williams (24) picks up the ball during a District 6 District 5 semifinal game on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

10. Hazelwood Central

Last season: 5-9, lost to SLUH in a Class 6 district semifinal

Outlook: Had no offseason going into 2020-21 season and then started later than the rest of the area. Returns four-year starting point guard Tevin Goines (5-9) and senior guard Trevin Williams (6-4). Williams averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and more than an assist and a steal per game. Goines handed out 6 assists per game and had a team-high 38 steals. Junior guard Jhordan Covington-Berry (6-3) averaged 7.5 points per game last season and was the Hawks top long-range shooter as he hit on 22 of his 64 3-pointers.

