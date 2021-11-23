Large schools preseason top 10

3. Chaminade

Outlook: For the sixth time in seven seasons the Red Devils advanced to the state semifinals. Lost senior standouts Tarris Reed (6-10) and Damien Mayo (6-0), who transferred to Link Year Prep in Branson. Reed was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year last season. Back in the fold are twin senior guards Nate Straughter (6-2) and Walt Straughter (6-2). Nate averaged 9.2 points and was deadly from deep as he connected on 38 percent of his 104 3-pointers. Junior guards BJ Ward (6-0) and Nilavan Daniels (6-2) were both rotation staples who will see their roles grow. Ward handed out 4.3 assists last season. while Daniels hit better than 50 percent of his 70 3-point attempts and was second on the team with 33 steals. Senior forward Filip Sinobad (6-7) has an all-around game that can play underneath or outside. Senior forward Jimmy Lansing Jr. (6-7) is fresh off the football field and will give the Red Devils some interior muscle.