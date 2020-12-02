Large schools

1. CBC
Last season: 21-7, Class 5 semifinalist
Outlook: Lost the area’s top player in Caleb Love, who signed with North Carolina. Returns three starters in senior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson, junior point guard Robert Martin and junior shooting guard Larry Hughes Jr. Martin averaged 10.3 points and 4.6 assists as a sophomore. Hughes (6-foot-4) is expected to make a major leap this season after averaging 7.9 points and 2.8 assists last season. Junior guard Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (6-4) hit 46.9 of his 83 3-point attempts. Brenson (6-4) is a defensive stopper that brings poise as a three-year starter. Junior Eric Holmes (6-8) provides the size and played football this year which coach Justin Tatum said helped with his toughness. Junior Justus Johnson (6-1), junior Josh Becks (6-3) provide depth at the guard position.
2. Chaminade
Last season: 22-6, Class 5 semifinalist
Outlook: Graduated three starters who all signed to play in college. Brings back junior center Tarris Reed Jr. (6-foot-10) and junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. (6-1). Reed averaged 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and is the top big man in the area and has started to draw significant attention from NCAA Division I programs, including Michigan State. Mayo stuffed the stat sheet last season as he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists while playing a consummate team game. Sophomore guard BJ Ward (6-0) and junior guards Nate Straughter (6-2) and Walt Straugher (6-2) and senior guard MJ Jackson will step into larger roles this season.
3. East St. Louis
Last season: 21-11, Class 3A Sectional finalist
Outlook: Graduated seven seniors each of the past two seasons. Remains among the top programs in the area. Sophomore shooting guard Macaleab Rich (6-foot-5) averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in an up and down varsity debut as a freshman. Fellow sophomore Damarion Brown (6-6) is also expected to be an impact piece. The Flyers will be boosted by an influx of transfers that include Chris Jones (6-4), Jalen Watson (6-6), David Granger (6-6) and Ryan Stevenson (6-3).
4. De Smet
Last season: 22-7, lost to CBC in a district final
Outlook: Suffered three significant losses before season began. Senior center and Missouri signee Yaya Keita (6-foot-9) tore his ACL in the fall and will not play this winter. Sophomore forward Mac Markway (6-4) also suffered a season-ending knee injury during football season. Senior guard Thomas Redmond (6-4) told coach Kent Williams he will not play this season and is planning to play club soccer. Senior guard Jeremiah Walker (6-2) and junior point guard Brian Taylor (6-3) averaged more than 21 points combined last season and should see those numbers grow this year. Senior center Sekou Gassama (6-10) will be asked to handle all the interior duties after sharing them with Keita the last three seasons. Senior guard Jackson Neidenbach (6-1) is expected to contribute more this season as well.
5. Francis Howell
Last season: 28-2, lost to CBC in a Class 5 quarterfinal
Outlook: Three starters return, including senior center Sam Thompson (6-foot-10). Thompson averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a junior. This season the offense will run through him with the graduation of Matt Schark, the program’s all-time best player. Senior guards Preston Fortner (5-10) and Sam Maddox (5-11) are four-year varsity players and combined to average just more than 20 points and seven assists per game as juniors. Both were solid from behind the 3-point line as Maddox hit 38 percent of his 81 attempts and Fortner was good for 36 percent of his 89 attempts. Senior guard Matt Jones (6-1) and senior guard Shane Kearby (6-1) will see increased roles. Kearby earned praise from coach Kurt Jacob for his prowess as a defender.
6. Webster Groves
Last season: 20-8, lost to Chaminade in a district final
Outlook: Returns three starters in senior forward Luke Maupin (6-foot-4), senior guard Anthony Phiffer (5-10) and junior Matt Enright (6-0). Enright is the top returning scorer after averaging 12.6 points. Knocked down an eye-popping 41.6 percent of his 197 3-point attempts. Coach Justin Mathes said he’s added about 20 pounds of muscle and should be able to showcase his all-around game this season. Phiffer was good for nine points per game last season and did most of his damage in transition and around the basket. Maupin returns as the best interior presence after averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. Junior swingman Ethan Chartrand (6-1) is expected to grow his 8.4 points per game average which if he does would give the Statesmen a chance to have four players capable of averaging double figures. Senior guards RJ Henderson (5-10) and Jack Ellis (6-0) will be in the rotation. Ellis is a glue guy that Mathes said is not shy about doing the dirty work.
7. Edwardsville
Last season: 23-10, lost to O’Fallon in a regional final
Outlook: After struggling through a 9-20 season in 2018-19, the Tigers rose up and notched another 20 wins and made their presence felt in the Southwestern Conference as it finished tied for third with East St. Louis. Was just one of two teams to beat Collinsville in league play. Brings back senior guard Brennan Weller (6-foot-4). The top returning scorer in the league Weller averaged 19.1 points per game.
8. Hazelwood Central
Last season: 17-11, lost to CBC in a Class 5 sectional
Outlook: Transfers bit the Hawks as talented sophomore Jayden Nicholson and senior guard Aahmod Scarbrough both left for St. Louis Christian. There’s still plenty of talent on the roster as senior forward Jonathan Dunn (6-foot-7), senior guard Cole Farrell (6-4) and junior point guard Tevin Gowins (5-9) all return to the starting lineup. Dunn averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. Farrell was good for 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. Gowins averaged nearly three assists and more than two steals per game.
9. Belleville West
Last season: 16-14, lost to Collinsville in a regional final
Outlook: Maroons are overloaded with eight seniors including returning standout guard Tommie Williams (6-foot-4) who averaged 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a junior. Senior guard Javieon Wallace (5-10) will run some point. He’s expected to be the top 3-point shooter this season. Senior guard Ty Lampley (6-3) was expected to be a rotation player last year but was injured and didn’t return until the end of January. He should provide some toughness and rebounding. Senior swingmen DJ Newsome (6-3) and J’luan Patterson (6-3) have plenty of potential.
10. Mascoutah
Last season: 15-17, lost to Marion in a regional semifinal
Outlook: Four starters return led by junior swingman Justin King (6-foot-5) who averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore. Senior guard Braden Bryant and senior guard Jacob Rudolphi (5-11) will anchor the backcourt. Rudolphi is expected to be a sharpshooter for the Indians after making 33-percent of his 55 long-range attempts as a junior. Jack Seibert (6-5) and senior Hunter Kehrer (6-6) will provide some interior toughness and rebounding. Senior point guard Cedric Rhodes (5-10) knows how to run the show and is the best defender first-year coach Cole Schomaker has seen in some time. Schomaker was promoted from within the program in the aftermath of Justin Love’s death in June.
