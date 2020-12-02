Large schools

Outlook: Three starters return, including senior center Sam Thompson (6-foot-10). Thompson averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a junior. This season the offense will run through him with the graduation of Matt Schark, the program’s all-time best player. Senior guards Preston Fortner (5-10) and Sam Maddox (5-11) are four-year varsity players and combined to average just more than 20 points and seven assists per game as juniors. Both were solid from behind the 3-point line as Maddox hit 38 percent of his 81 attempts and Fortner was good for 36 percent of his 89 attempts. Senior guard Matt Jones (6-1) and senior guard Shane Kearby (6-1) will see increased roles. Kearby earned praise from coach Kurt Jacob for his prowess as a defender.

Outlook: Returns three starters in senior forward Luke Maupin (6-foot-4), senior guard Anthony Phiffer (5-10) and junior Matt Enright (6-0). Enright is the top returning scorer after averaging 12.6 points. Knocked down an eye-popping 41.6 percent of his 197 3-point attempts. Coach Justin Mathes said he’s added about 20 pounds of muscle and should be able to showcase his all-around game this season. Phiffer was good for nine points per game last season and did most of his damage in transition and around the basket. Maupin returns as the best interior presence after averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. Junior swingman Ethan Chartrand (6-1) is expected to grow his 8.4 points per game average which if he does would give the Statesmen a chance to have four players capable of averaging double figures. Senior guards RJ Henderson (5-10) and Jack Ellis (6-0) will be in the rotation. Ellis is a glue guy that Mathes said is not shy about doing the dirty work.