LaRose helps Affton get out to quick start in early-morning win over Hancock

AFFTON — Affton High senior Sean LaRose has no problem getting up early to play a basketball game.

The Cougars tipped off at 9 a.m. in a chilly gymnasium on Monday to kick off the Affton Holiday Round Robin, which began in 2002.

"I'm more of a morning guy, so it wasn't that hard for me," LaRose said. "But for my teammates, some of them struggle with that.

So, I'm glad they all got up and got here this morning."

Did LaRose eat more than normal before leaving home because of the early start?

"I just ate a granola bar at the house and called it good," LaRose said. "Then I came here to play. I was ready to go."

Indeed.

Affton rolled to a one-sided 87-32 victory over the winless Hancock Tigers, who fell to 0-9.

LaRose led the Cougars with 20 points, just below his 22.8 season average total.

Senior Jeremiah Williams came off the bench and added 16 points to the winning attack.

"It's hard to get up that early to play basketball," Williams said. "For a school day, I'm up at this early time. But still, it's hard to get up for the game. These last four days I've been having fun and sleeping in. Now, I had to get up early for this game. But we played well."

Senior Gage Boeser and junior Jackson Wilbers added 10 points each for the winners.

"It was a fun game. It was a great team win. I'm glad we got everyone involved," LaRose said. "Now, we're back at it tomorrow."

Affton (6-3) will face defending tourney champion Priory at 9 a.m. Tuesday followed at 10:30 by Hancock meeting Summit. Priory opened tourney play late Monday morning with a hard-fought 50-36 win over Summit. Priory has won the Affton tournament for the last six years.

Sophomore Brandon Diggs and junior Javon Sanders each scored eight points for Hancock.

"I mean it's fun to play, but we did not have as much energy as we normally do because it is the day after Christmas," said Diggs, who set his alarm clock for 6 a.m. "I don't mind getting up early in the morning to play basketball. It's more fun than going to class."

Cougars coach Jay Laue said his team showed up ready to play despite the early start.

"We're not used to playing morning basketball," Laue said. "The only time we do it is for this tournament. We host it every year. It takes some adjustment for sure, but the other team has to get up to play at 9 too. I tried to get them here extra early today because yesterday was Christmas and we didn't have a chance to get together. We got here early and had a little shoot-around. I made sure everyone showed up."

The boys ate oatmeal and some doughnuts, Laue said.

"Of course, they don't drink coffee so we had some water and Gatorade," Laue added. "We gave them sugar."

The Cougars overwhelmed the Tigers. Affton scored the first 30 points before Hancock hit a 3-point shot with 70 seconds left in the first quarter. At halftime, Affton led 52-8.

"We played really strong team basketball," LaRose said. "We got everyone involved. We ran our offenses correctly. We had fun. I'm glad we got the win."

The Tigers just couldn't produce anything against the Cougars.

"That was a really good team we played," Hancock coach Julian Brown said. "It's tough to get up early the day after Christmas and play a basketball game, but they did, too. It's different from what we're used to, for sure. It's the holiday season. They are a disciplined team. They know their system well."

LaRose, a 6-foot guard, is starting to attract some notice from college recruiters, Laue said.

"He's one of the nicer players in the area," Laue said. "He kind of is the straw that stirs the drink for us. I don't know if I've ever met a kid that loves basketball as much as he does. He can shoot. He can pass. He can play defense. He's got a trainer and he works out with him. As we get into the second semester and people see his stats, I think he'll have some offers."

Williams showed Laue he can provide offense in a backup role.

"He got more minutes today," Laue said. "He's a four-year player for us. He's a kid that works his tail off in practice. He hasn't always gotten the minutes he probably wanted or that I even wanted for him, but I've never heard one complaint from him. He goes in and does his job."

Everyone got in the game as Laue emptied his bench to send in everyone to play.

"It was nice to get everyone involved. I was pleased. We got out early and took control of the game," Laue said. "We haven't been together these last few days because of the holiday. So, it's nice to get off to a good start in our tournament."

Brown said it's good for his program to be playing in the Affton tourney.

"We like it," Brown said. "We get to play some games over the break and be active and maintain some camaraderie. We have a very young team with juniors and freshmen. We're a hardworking team. Down the line by next year or whenever that time comes, we'll be one solid unit."

Laue noted his program takes pride in hosting the annual tournament.

"It's a nice little round-robin," Laue said. "This is a fun event. They look forward to it every year. It's always nice to get some extra games in."