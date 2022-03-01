Last-second 3-pointer lifts Liberty past Gibault in 1A sectional semifinal

WHITE HALL, Ill. — A flurry of 3-pointers brought the Gibault boys basketball team back into contention Tuesday. In the end, however, it was a 3-pointer that proved deadly.

Senior Cannen Wolf popped a 3 from the left corner as time expired, lifting Liberty to a 44-41 victory over the Hawks in the semifinals of the Class 1A White Hall Sectional before a capacity crowd.

“It’s the shot you always dream of as a kid out on the basketball court at your house,” said Wolf, who finished with a game-high 13 points. “Whenever I did it, my teammates were picking me up and I was like, 'How much time is left on the clock? We need to play defense.’ But the buzzer had already sounded.”

Liberty (26-5) advanced to the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday and will play Metro-East Lutheran or Jacksonville Routt. Gibault finished 22-10.

“It’s just disappointing for the kids,” said Hawks coach Dennis Rueter, whose team trailed 37-26 early in the fourth quarter before four 3-pointers put them in position to win. “Like I told them when they won the regional (Saturday), I’ve been around for 760-something wins. I’ve been around for 15 or 16 regionals, and I still enjoy it, mind you. But I don’t need it. This was the kids’ dream.

“Saturday night, you looked out and saw the joy in our kids’ faces. That’s what makes it all worthwhile. They’re going to go away from here and say, ‘God, we battled.’ They’re going to be proud of what they did later on. But when it comes up (in conversation), you’re going to be disappointed. We were right there.”

After falling behind by 11 points to open the fourth quarter, Gibault received two 3-pointers from junior Kaden Augustine and one 3-pointer apiece from junior Kameron Hanvey and senior Ian Bollinger. Hanvey’s 3 brought the Hawks within 41-40 with 2 minutes 43 seconds left in the game.

“We got rolling there and made some 3s, which we’re capable of,” Rueter said. “But we’re not a great 3-point shooting team. We were fortunate there; the ball started going in a little bit.”

Senior Owen Scherff’s free throw knotted the game at 41 with 1:20 to play. Gibault then sat back on defense as Liberty allowed the clock to tick down to about the 12-second mark. The Hawks still had four fouls to give, and they used two of them, the second with the clock at 3.9 seconds.

Liberty then inbounded the ball and called a quick timeout to set up the final play. After the break, senior Jackson Tenhouse got the ball on the wing and had a decent look at the basket, but opted instead for a quick feed to Wolf, who was standing all alone in the corner. Wolf connected cleanly, setting off a wild celebration.

“I was concerned because (Gibault) only had two or three team fouls,” Eagles coach Greg Altmix said. “But I also knew once it got to three seconds, we needed to get a quick shot. We wanted something in the middle, but they were sagging so much that we pitched it out to Jackson. … We hit our second option. When you’re at the end of a game, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

Rueter said he opted to the Hawks play deep on defense and allow the game to go down to what ended up being Liberty’s final possession.

“I thought, one, they were better than we were,” Rueter said. “If we could get this thing to overtime, the pressure goes to them, because they were the ones in control of the game the whole time. We were getting worn down, and late in the game, we were playing small. They had all kinds of size on us. I just thought, you know what, we’ll take this down to the end and take our chances. I thought we were where we wanted to be.”

Augustine led Gibault with 12 points. Hanvey had nine and Bollinger had eight. Senior Breiton Klingele added 10 for Liberty despite battling foul trouble.

Liberty sizzled out of the gate, taking a 12-0 lead. The Hawks absorbed the blow, however, and rallied to within 22-21 at halftime.

The Eagles again caught fired in the third quarter, using a 7-0 run to take a 35-24 lead with 1:11 to play in the period. That’s when Gibault’s shots began to fall. All of the Hawks baskets in the fourth quarter were 3s, while sophomore Kanen Augustine had two free throws and Scherff had one.

“We didn’t play well,” Rueter said. “We didn’t guard as well, particularly in the first half. We pitched it around more than I like. But we don’t quit. No matter what we do, we can pretty much say our kids won’t give up. They’ll keep coming at you.”

Wolf credited the Hawks.

“They’re very physical on defense. They wouldn’t let us get out and run,” he said. “This was survive and advance.”

