Lawrence buries six 3-pointers to lead Westminster over John Burroughs

LADUE — Casen Lawrence is on fire from behind the 3-point line this week.

Already one of the area's top shooters from long distance, the Westminster senior guard has ratcheted it up a few notches this week with back-to-back dazzling shooting performances.

After dropping in 10 triples in a win over Lutheran North earlier in the week, Lawrence went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc Friday night on his way to a game-high 20 points in the Wildcats' 57-39 win over John Burroughs in a key Metro League game at John Burroughs.

“I feel like I'm shooting it well,” said Lawrence, a Truman State University signee. “The two weeks before this, I had been struggling, so it's just trying to stay confident. My teammates do a great job of keeping trust in me and finding me when I'm open.”

Westminster (17-1 overall, 6-0 league), the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, won its ninth straight game to top its eight-game win streak to start the season.

“I thought it was a very competitive game. They have a nice team and I've got a lot of respect for them and what they've accomplished already this year,” Wildcats coach Dale Ribble said. “We took a little bit of a lead in the first half and they got it to single digits in the second half, but offensively we were able to run a couple things where we got shooters open shots and Casen hit a bunch of shots tonight.”

Ninth-ranked Burroughs (13-4, 5-2) had a four-game win streak snapped and lost for just second time in the last nine outings.

“They are a very good team. They play well together. I know they're a seasoned group of guys,” Bombers coach Darryl “Pee Wee” Lenard said. “We're getting down to our last six games now before districts start. These are good tests for us.”

Lawrence had a hot start to the game with eight first-quarter points, including two-of-three from beyond the arc, to stake the Wildcats to a 17-11 lead.

“Casen can really make shots, so we don't say much when he shoots threes,” Ribble said. “He's a smart enough basketball player where he's going to take good ones, too.”

Westminster has the Metro League's No. 1 offense and defense this season and the defense took center stage in the second quarter, limiting the Bombers to just four points as the Wildcats opened up a 29-15 lead by halftime.

“I told my inside guys we had matchup situations, but we just didn't put the ball in the basket,” Lenard said. “We've got to be tougher, we've got to be stronger. It's a growing pains part of it. Trust me, we've made a lot of strides. I'm so proud of these kids because they really work hard.”

Lawrence consistently hit 3-pointers at key moments.

The Bombers scored on back-to-back possessions two minutes into the second half forcing Ribble to call a timeout. Ten seconds after the break, Lawrence drained a triple to bump the lead back up to 14 and the Wildcats were able to maintain that advantage through the end of the third quarter.

Ramzi Salem, who scored a team-high 14 points for Burroughs, knocked down consecutive jumpers to start the fourth quarter and get the game back into single digits. On the next trip down court, Lawrence buried his sixth and final trey of the game to stretch the lead back up to double digits for good.

Lawrence capped off the win by providing the alley for Kobi Williams' oop in a dunk that provided the final points of the 18-point win, only the third game all season the Wildcats have played that has been decided by less than 20 points.

“That was fun. That sealed the deal,” Lawrence said. “It was a fun environment tonight. Playing in games like that, you don't get many chances to do something like that. We've got a big test on Monday in CBC, so that should also be a really fun game at home.”