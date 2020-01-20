Lawrence's hot shooting powers Westminster past Confluence

CRESTWOOD — Casen Lawrence couldn’t miss. Or at least it seemed like it.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard nearly doubled his season average, scoring 17 points — including five 3-pointers — to lead Westminster to a 66-46 win over Confluence in the Flyer Invitational championship on Monday at Lindbergh High.
“I felt like I had a pretty good shoot around this morning and to see the first couple go in really helps,” Lawrence said. “It just gives you some confidence.”
Kobi Williams and Caleb Thompson each scored 13 points for the Wildcats (11-3), No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. The balanced scoring allowed Westminster’s leading scorer Brennan Orf, who averages 18 points a game, to move into a facilitator’s role.
Orf finished with 10 points and set up Lawrence on treys throughout the contest. The 6-3 senior didn’t mind sharing the offensive load.
“When he gets it going, you’ve got to feed him,” Orf said of Lawrence.
Lyndell Hunt scored 15 points and Kameran Bevel added 12 points for No. 8 Confluence (9-6), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Westminster broke things open with 25 of the final 31 points in the third quarter.
Confluence started the second half strong with a pair of buckets off of turnovers from its press defense. A Bevel steal gave the Titans a 28-27 lead prompting Westminster coach Dale Ribble to call a timeout.
It was all Wildcats from there.
“We didn’t come out in the second half and we didn’t attack their press very well. and we turned it over a couple of times,” Ribble said. “Give them credit, they turned up the pressure a little bit to start the second half and we made a couple of mistakes.”
Lawrence got it going with the first of three 3-pointers in the third. Thompson followed with six consecutive points and Sam Vestal drained a turnaround jumper to give the Wildcats a 41-30 advantage.
“Brennan has been so consistent for us and our program for three years,” Kibble said. “For him to have 10 points and the other guys step up and be more balanced, I’m hopeful we can continue that.”
Korey Lawrence banked in a trey to get Confluence back within single digits, but Matt George and Lawrence answered with 3-pointers and Orf finished the third with a three-point play to extend Westminster’s lead to 52-34.
“We kept turning the ball over because they were pressuring us,” Orf said. “We just needed to be strong with the ball and we got open looks after that.”
Confluence got no closer than 16 the rest of the way.
“They played harder than us,” Confluence coach Brian Karvinien said. “We didn’t play hard, which disappoints me because we have been pretty good defensively this year and one thing we have done is play hard. … Instead of digging in and fighting back, we didn’t play hard enough. We didn’t respond.”
The Titans held the ball for 50 seconds on their first possession, setting the tone for a deliberate half-court game in the first quarter as both teams felt each other out.
After combining for 13 total points in the opening frame, both offenses exploded in the second quarter to combine for 38 points.
Lawrence gave Westminster a 21-12 lead with back-to-back treys. The Wildcats hit seven 3-pointers in total.
“My teammates did a really good job finding me and they were pretty good looks,” Lawrence said. “We have a balanced attack and when he (Orf) draws so much attention, sometimes I get wide open look because of him.”
Confluence responded with a 9-2 push created off of turnovers from its press. Hunt scored seven during the run as the Titans cut the deficit to 23-21.
Westminster stopped the run with buckets from George and Williams, before Bevel hit a trey for the Titans right before the buzzer to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 27-24 at halftime.
“This isn’t district, we’re not turning uniforms in,” Karvinien said. “Like I told them in the locker room, look around the area. Everybody’s got 5 or 6 losses pretty much. It’s kind of like life. You can learn from it and get better or you can sit around and pout about it and I don’t want to pout about it.”