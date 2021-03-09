Lawson leads the way as Lutheran South knocks off Borgia in sectional showdown

Jack Lawson doesn't need approval to launch a 3-point shot.
The Lutheran South senior can toss one up from long distance any time he wishes. Or at least that's what the 6-foot-6 center believes.
"I make my own green light when it comes to shooting threes," he said.
That is not exactly true, says South coach Brian Lind.
On Tuesday, Lawson was so dominant he earned the right to bend or break a rule or two.
The husky tower of power scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked a career-best seven shots to lead the Lancers to a 64-50 win over Borgia in a Class 5 sectional at South.
Lutheran South (15-11) won its sixth in a row and advanced to the elite eight for the first time since the 2003-2004 campaign. It will face North County (28-1), which has won 17 in a row, in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Bonne Terre.
Lawson filled up the stats sheet with the best all-around performance of his career.
And ironically, his biggest contribution might have been a rare 3-pointer in the middle of a game-changing 15-2 run late in the first half.
Lawson has hit nine triples this season in 36 attempts (25 percent) — not exactly a marksman-like total.
Lind still cringes when his big man chucks one up from long range.
"We had a heart to heart about this late last season," Lind said. "We wanted to focus on putting him near the basket as much as we can."
Lawson began his career at South as a guard until a late growth spurt put him in rarified air.
Now, he's supposed to act like a center — not a point guard.
"When I'm open, I've got to take them," Lawson said of his long-range attempts.
Lawson could do nothing wrong on Tuesday. Neither could his teammates.
South appeared razor sharp from start to finish in knocking off Borgia (14-12), which it beat 70-68 on Dec. 4.
"This might have been the best all-around game we've played all year," said senior Jonathan Prange, who scored 16 points and hit a pair of triples.
The Lancers have been on fire the past three weeks, a stark contrast from the start of the season. An inconsistent lineup, partially the result of a bout of mononucleosis, kept the team hovering just below or at the .500 mark throughout December and January.
"Our practices have gotten much more intense," Lawson said. "As a team, we've really come together. Away from the court, everything is kind building up."
South used that 15-2 run over the final 2 minutes and 47 seconds of the first half to take control. Lawson got the ball rolling with a short jumper to tie the contest at 17-all. Prange followed with a triple from the baseline.
Just 24 seconds later, Lawson swished his 3-pointer for a 25-19 lead. He followed with another 5-footer before Prange canned another bomb to push the lead to 11 points.
South scored 11 of the first 18 points in third quarter to essentially put the game away.
Borgia made a run climbing to within 49-44 with 3:42 left.
The Lancers answered with an 11-0 blitz to regain command. Austin Reis, who finished with 11 points and Peyton Hunt, who added 10, keyed the closing spurt.
"We've really just jelled these last six games," said Lind, who was also the coach of the 2003-2004 final eight team. "At the start of the season, we just had a lot of pieces missing. It's finally coming together at the right time."
The Knights played well in spurts, but were simply not able to overcome that second quarter tsunami. Grant Schroeder led Borgia with 13 points.
"Our kids played hard," Borgia coach Dave Neier said. "Our threes weren't falling. And with (Lawson) in there, we couldn't drive or get to the basket."