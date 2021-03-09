Lawson leads the way as Lutheran South knocks off Borgia in sectional showdown

Lind still cringes when his big man chucks one up from long range.

"We had a heart to heart about this late last season," Lind said. "We wanted to focus on putting him near the basket as much as we can."

Lawson began his career at South as a guard until a late growth spurt put him in rarified air.

Now, he's supposed to act like a center — not a point guard.

"When I'm open, I've got to take them," Lawson said of his long-range attempts.

Lawson could do nothing wrong on Tuesday. Neither could his teammates.

South appeared razor sharp from start to finish in knocking off Borgia (14-12), which it beat 70-68 on Dec. 4.

"This might have been the best all-around game we've played all year," said senior Jonathan Prange, who scored 16 points and hit a pair of triples.

The Lancers have been on fire the past three weeks, a stark contrast from the start of the season. An inconsistent lineup, partially the result of a bout of mononucleosis, kept the team hovering just below or at the .500 mark throughout December and January.