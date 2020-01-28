Lee scores 30 as Fort Zumwalt North tops Priory in tourney opener

Lee has had a nearly equal scoring distribution this season with 49 2-point field goals made and 43 triples.

“That’s absolutely who he’s become,” Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann said. “He was just a shooter, an elite shooter, but now he’s an elite shooter and he’s tough to guard at 6-6. You can’t put a big guy on the perimeter in high school, so you put maybe a little guy on him and we’ve worked recently on scoring inside and using his height advantage. It just makes him so much more dynamic.”

Lee, who twice this season had scored 29 points, doubled his 15.1 points per game average with Tuesday’s outburst.

“He’s got a lot of weapons,” McCormack said. “We knew it coming in. We wanted to key on him, but good players make good shots and he had a great night tonight.”

Grant Rapplean, who had 13 points, as did teammate Drake Stevenson, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Lee had one as the Panthers enjoyed a 13-12 lead after one quarter.

Lee got busy in the second eight minutes, dropping in 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions as Zumwalt North widened its lead to 32-22 halftime.