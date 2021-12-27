Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault

“I took it personal because a lot of those guys are my friends,” Lenhardt said. “When we played them earlier this season, we had a bad loss. I know I had them marked on our calendar when I saw that we played them this tournament.”

The Bulldogs and Hawks will square off one more time in a rubber match for Waterloo supremacy in a Feb. 12 game at Gibault.

“You'd think we'd be ready, but we didn't seem real ready tonight,” Hawks coach Dennis Rueter said. “Sometimes putting an 'L' up — especially an 'L' where we I think we thought we got them once and we'll get them again — maybe will get us to do a few things better.”

Much as it did in the first matchup, Waterloo came out on fire Monday, grabbing a 15-6 lead at the midway point of the first quarter. Gibault (7-4) tallied nine straight points to tie it at 15-15 before Anthony Maxey drained a pair of buckets in the final 43 seconds of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead.

Waterloo led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter in the team's first matchup before finding itself trailing 28-21 at halftime. This time around, the Bulldogs outpaced the Hawks 11-7 in the second quarter to enjoy a 30-22 lead at the half.