Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Ty Lenhardt knew his Waterloo boys basketball team's offense needed a wake-up call.
After the Bulldogs managed just 24 total points in a loss to Alton Marquette earlier in the day, they eclipsed that mark before the second quarter was halfway over and Lenhardt himself outpaced that total with a game-high 26 points Monday night in a 64-54 win over Gibault in a pool-play game at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at Columbia High.
“We knew we needed to have a quick memory after that bad loss and we obviously forgot about it,” said Lenhardt, a 6-foot-3 senior guard. “In that first game, we let them dictate our offense too much and we discussed that in the locker room. We knew this game we needed to do what we needed to do to score.”
Waterloo (6-5) escaped Monday with a 1-1 tourney record with one more pool-play game left Tuesday against Valmeyer that will determine what place it will play for Wednesday.
“We came out ready to play the second game,” Bulldogs coach Allen Siedle said. “Alton Marquette was extremely well-coached. Gibault is extremely well-coached, too, but with the crosstown rivalry, the kids know each other a bit and we know each other's styles.”
Lenhardt led three Bulldogs in double figures, with Logan Calvert (14 points) and Alex Stell (10) also getting there. It was a far cry from the 52-41 loss Waterloo suffered at the hands of its crosstown rival Hawks when the two teams squared off Nov. 26 in the Waterloo-Gibault Turkey Tournament.
“I took it personal because a lot of those guys are my friends,” Lenhardt said. “When we played them earlier this season, we had a bad loss. I know I had them marked on our calendar when I saw that we played them this tournament.”
The Bulldogs and Hawks will square off one more time in a rubber match for Waterloo supremacy in a Feb. 12 game at Gibault.
“You'd think we'd be ready, but we didn't seem real ready tonight,” Hawks coach Dennis Rueter said. “Sometimes putting an 'L' up — especially an 'L' where we I think we thought we got them once and we'll get them again — maybe will get us to do a few things better.”
Much as it did in the first matchup, Waterloo came out on fire Monday, grabbing a 15-6 lead at the midway point of the first quarter. Gibault (7-4) tallied nine straight points to tie it at 15-15 before Anthony Maxey drained a pair of buckets in the final 43 seconds of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead.
Waterloo led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter in the team's first matchup before finding itself trailing 28-21 at halftime. This time around, the Bulldogs outpaced the Hawks 11-7 in the second quarter to enjoy a 30-22 lead at the half.
“They got off to a good start in the first one, too, but then we just kind of dictated after that and put more pressure on them,” Rueter said. “We let them dictate early tonight and get some confidence. After that, it was uphill from there. I thought they played harder. Lenhardt's a good player and I thought they used him better.”
Waterloo extended that lead to as many as 15 points in the third quarter before Gibault scored six straight points to get the deficit back into single digits.
The Bulldogs notched six of the first seven points of the fourth quarter to stretch the lead back out to 16, but the Hawks had one more run left in them, this one a 14-4 surge that cut the lead to 53-47 with 2 minutes and 36 seconds left.
But, Lenhardt was fouled three seconds later and he stepped to the line and knocked down two big free throws to right the ship for Waterloo.
“I feel like before those free throws they had momentum and when I made both of those that really swung it momentum-wise,” he said. “That was big for the win.”
Siedle said there is no one he would rather have than Lenhardt with the ball in their hands in clutch, late-game situations.
“He's a special player, a four-year starter who is coming up on his 1,000th point for his career, which he'll probably get next game,” Siedle said. “We ask him to do a ton. Score, dribble, take care of it, get other guys involved. He's kind of our main piece right now.”