Lewis' offensive breakout lifts MICDS over Westminster in Tip Off Tournament final

LADUE — MICDS boys basketball coach Travis Wallace knew Brin Lewis had it in him.

Lewis, a 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward, drilled a career-high five 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 17 points Friday night to lead the Rams to a 52-35 win over Westminster in the championship game of the MICDS Tip Off Tournament at McDonnell Gymnasium.

“I'm so happy for him because he was a junior last year and he didn't get to play,” Wallace said. “I always try to tell our kids to just stay and their time will come. Obviously, he believed in it and stuck around and then he comes out here and does this (Friday).”

Lewis, who scored just 52 total points as a junior, smashed his previous bests in points (10) and 3s (3) from last season.

Even with a breakout offensive performance, Lewis was all about giving his teammates the credit.

“I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates. They open everything up for me,” he said. “My teammates were opening up the lanes. Jayden Banks was getting in the lane and just kicking it out to me. That's how we get it done.”

Those teammates had the utmost confidence Lewis could get things going offensively.

“I knew it was going to happen. That's our shooter,” Rams senior guard Marcus Coleman said. “I was looking for him the whole game. As soon as he hit the first one, I knew he was going to go off.”

MICDS (3-0) won its own season-opening tourney for the first time since 2019.

“For me, this is the first time since I've been here that I've got a new bunch because the guys that graduated in 2021 and 2022 were here from the beginning, so this is big for us,” Wallace said. “They worked extremely hard for it and we just keep trying to get better.”

Westminster (3-1) fell short of defending its tourney title from last year with mostly a new cast of players besides leading scorer Kobi Williams.

“I thought we had some moments where we played well, but overall we got outplayed and hopefully we'll learn from it,” Wildcats coach Dale Ribble said. “I thought MICDS played well. They have a good team that's well-coached and their pressure really bothered us, so we're going to have to improve that aspect of our game.”

Lewis was joined in double figures by Coleman, who had 14 points. Coleman, though, was just as big on the defensive side of the ball, helping limit Williams to 11 points.

“Kobi is a great player and I love guarding him,” Coleman said. “I was prepared for it. He's my AAU teammate, so I knew kind of what he was doing. And, as a team, we did a great job guarding him.”

Wallace is thrilled to see Coleman step into the senior leadership role that was filled last season by current Dartmouth freshman Brandon Mitchell-Day.

“Marcus is a critical leader for us,” Wallace said. “From Day 1 since he came in, he's always talking and always a team guy. He's showing great leadership for our young guys and we've got some young guys that I think are going to be pretty good down the stretch.”

The Rams started the game hot with an 8-0 run in the first four minutes, but the Wildcats responded with eight straight points in the next 2 minutes and 18 seconds to tie the game.

“We made a couple open 3s there after we didn't score for four minutes, so I think we got into the flow a little bit more,” Ribble said. “I was pleased with the way we hung in there early on, but we didn't play well enough the second half to get it any closer and compete for a win.”

Coleman knocked down a pair of shots before JD Robertson closed the quarter with a 3 from the right corner to make it a 12-11 MICDS lead after one.

Westminster scored the first basket of the second quarter, but the Rams again scored eight points in succession to grab a 20-13 lead just past the midway point.

MICDS would stretch the lead out to 10 on five straight points by Lewis in the span of just 12 seconds, as he knocked down a 3, got a steal at midcourt and converted that into a layup.

“We've been running our press,” Lewis said. “It feels like all we're doing in practice recently, so it just opened up for me.”

After a slow start offensively with just two points in the game's first 14:25, Williams finally began to heat up by scoring six of the quarter's final eight points to bring the Wildcats to within 27-21 at the break.

“It's always runs,” Coleman said. “They'll go on some runs. We got some runs. But we battled and kept our lead, and that was the most important part.”

Lewis picked up right where he left off with successive 3s in the first 2:23 of the second half to give the Rams their biggest lead to that point at 12.

“After the first one (of the game), I definitely started feeling hot and feeling the stroke,” he said. “We knew Westminster had good players and we knew we just had to get one point at a time, one basket at a time.”

A 5-0 run by the Wildcats got their deficit back down to seven, but a 14-6 surge spanning the last 90 seconds of the third quarter and first five minutes of the fourth expanded the lead out to 15 and helped seal the deal for MICDS.

It was a second half in which the Rams allowed just 14 points, much to the delight of their coach.

“I'll take that all day,” Wallace said. “Second half, we really guarded and guarded. And that's who we are. We're going to grind you on the defensive end and our defense turns into good offense.”