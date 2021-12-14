Lewis scores 29 as Cardinal Ritter rallies for victory against Whitfield

Whitfield junior guard Nolan Simon hit a pair of free throws to put the Warriors back ahead, 52-51 with 1:46.

Lewis did his best to cement the win with his big-time throw down with 1:08 to play. He then coolly buried a pair of free throws that were interrupted by a timeout with 4 seconds to play to give the Lions a 57-54 edge.

Whitfield nearly had a decent last second attempt but couldn’t get a clean look before the buzzer sounded. The Warriors were left wondering what might have been had they not missed the front end of three sets of one-and-the-bonus free throws at the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth.

“Ultimately it was the turnovers, which we can control, and we missed a lot of free throws,” Potsou said. “We’re normally a pretty good free throw shooting team. It’s our home gym as well. Sometimes that just happens.”

Whitfield got a balanced scoring effort as junior guard Nick Lewis had 13 points and three other players chipped in with six.