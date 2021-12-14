Lewis scores 29 as Cardinal Ritter rallies for victory against Whitfield

CREVE COEUR — Robert Lewis left his feet when the lane opened wide.
Clayton Jackson didn’t miss him.
A 6-foot-8 senior forward for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team, Lewis crammed home a right-handed dunk in traffic off a nice feed from Jackson with just more than a minute to play in the fourth quarter as the Lions rallied past Whitfield for a 57-54 win Tuesday at Whitfield.
“When they cleared the lane (there was) no doubt,” Lewis said.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (4-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Of its four losses, two have come by two points including Saturday’s 68-66 setback against Memphis East at the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia. Digging out of an early hole and holding on to win against a good opponent was a much needed balm for a Ritter team chasing a third consecutive state championship.
“I feel like we’re getting our mojo back. We’re starting to play together,” senior guard Braxton Stacker said. “We’re getting our feet under us more, getting the wheels rolling. We trying to continue to have this energy. Hopefully we can keep the win streak going.”
Stacker has been the Lions' top scorer this season, averaging just more than 21 points a clip. He was unable to showcase his offensive skillset much against a guard-heavy Whitfield that defended him well as he finished with eight points.
“I thought we could contain their guards pretty well,” Whitfield coach Mike Potsou said. “Stacker is a tremendous player.”
The No. 7 small school, Whitfield (4-2) doesn’t have anyone on the roster taller than 6-foot-5 but can extend its defense. When it’s clicking offensively, Whitfield can get points from all five players on the court. That was evident in the first quarter as the Warriors found an early groove with their ball movement and shot selection. Junior guard Jorden Williams buried a 3-pointer to give Whitfield a 14-4 lead with 2 minutes and 25 seconds to go in the opening period. He scored a team-high 13 points.
Whitfield led 14-6 at the end of the first but had to adjust from what had been working so well after sophomore forward Holden Souter took a bump above his right eye that bled profusely. The 6-foot-5 Souter provided a quality interior presence for the Warriors with his passing and movement off the ball. He didn’t return to the game until the second half but still managed to finish with six points, five rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.
Whitfield led 28-22 at halftime.
Ritter’s plan coming out of the break was evident as Lewis scored the first six points of the second half and drew the Lions even at 28.
Stacker then knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game to give Ritter its first lead at 31-28 with 5:51 to go in the third.
“Robert Lewis stepped up and had a big time game and that’s what we needed him to do,” Stacker said. “He’s a great player, he scores the ball really well. He shoots it at a high rate. He continues to do that we’ll continue to get wins.”
Lewis finished with a game-high 29 points along with eight rebounds and four blocked shots. With Lewis doing much of the offensive work, the Lions defense was able to get on track and speed up the Warriors. After playing with such poise and precision much of the first half, Whitfield was looser with the ball. It finished with 19 turnovers, a number that made Potsou shake his head.
“We turned the ball over a few more times than I would expect,” Potsou said.
Ritter grabbed its largest lead of the night at 47-39 when Lewis converted a 3-point play with 5:50 to play.
But the Warriors had one more run in them. Williams hit a 3-pointer and senior guard Tre Williams scored four of his 10 points in a burst to push Whitfield ahead 50-49 with 2:37 to go.
Jackson, a sophomore guard, put Ritter back in front with a layup with 2:12 to play.
Whitfield junior guard Nolan Simon hit a pair of free throws to put the Warriors back ahead, 52-51 with 1:46.
Lewis did his best to cement the win with his big-time throw down with 1:08 to play. He then coolly buried a pair of free throws that were interrupted by a timeout with 4 seconds to play to give the Lions a 57-54 edge.
Whitfield nearly had a decent last second attempt but couldn’t get a clean look before the buzzer sounded. The Warriors were left wondering what might have been had they not missed the front end of three sets of one-and-the-bonus free throws at the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth.
“Ultimately it was the turnovers, which we can control, and we missed a lot of free throws,” Potsou said. “We’re normally a pretty good free throw shooting team. It’s our home gym as well. Sometimes that just happens.”
Whitfield got a balanced scoring effort as junior guard Nick Lewis had 13 points and three other players chipped in with six.
Ritter was at its best when it was able to set its defense off a made basket. And when its defense was good it generally fueled the offense. The two go hand in hand and when the Lions get on a roll it only reinforces what coach Ryan Johnson believes his team is capable of doing.
“When those guys lock in and do their assignment, it’s a scary sight,” Johnson said. “That’s a good ball team with good ball handlers and you noticed the change in their demeanor and how they handled the ball when we were playing the way we wanted to play. That’s the thing we’re striving for every night. We’re trying to get to that level.”