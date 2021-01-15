Lewis shoots out lights to lead St. Dominic over Pattonville in Washington final

Schwendeman also knew early on that Lewis was going to carry the team in the early going.

"He makes his first couple, you know he's going to keep going," Schwendeman said.

Lewis canned three 3-pointers in the first 5:04 to stake his team to a 9-1 lead. He added four more bombs in the final 4:49 of the second period as the Crusaders took a 30-22 lead into the break.

"(Lewis) was hot - there wasn't much we could do," said Pattonville coach Kelly Thames, a former Mizzou standout from 1993-97.

Pattonville scored seven successive points in the final 1:23 of first half to get to within eight points. But Schwendeman converted from close range at the outset of the third period before Lewis converted on a drive down the lane for a 34-26 cushion. Matthew Willenbrink followed with back-to-back baskets. Lewis drilled his final 3-pointer and Bryce Little followed with a trey for a 44-32 cushion.

The Pirates, who were led by Kellen Thames' 20 points, never closer than to within 11 points the rest of the way.