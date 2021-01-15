Lewis shoots out lights to lead St. Dominic over Pattonville in Washington final

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Anthony Lewis had never been in such a groove.
The St. Dominic High senior guard simply couldn't miss in the first half of Friday's contest against Pattonville.
Everything was falling for the 6-foot-1 inch sharpshooter.
"The basket looked so big," he said.
Lewis pumped in a career-high 30 points, including 21 in the first half on seven 3-pointers, to lead the Crusaders to an impressive 64-45 win in the championship game of the 50th Washington Tournament in Franklin County.
St. Dominic (11-2) won its ninth in a row and captured the title of the prestigious eight-team affair for the second time in three years.
"A huge win against a great program," St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. "The best part is that everyone contributed."
No one was hotter than Lewis in the first half. He connected on seven of nine shots from long range. His final triple of the half pushed the lead to 30-15 with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining.
"When I saw that look in his eye, I knew he was going to get hot," Roberts said. "I've seen that (look) a lot in practice."
Lewis took care of the outside chores over the first 16 minutes and junior forward Ryan Schwendeman handled the muscle work in the second half. He scored 12 of his 18 points over the final two quarters to hold off the Pirates, who fall to 8-1.
Schwendeman also knew early on that Lewis was going to carry the team in the early going.
"He makes his first couple, you know he's going to keep going," Schwendeman said.
Lewis canned three 3-pointers in the first 5:04 to stake his team to a 9-1 lead. He added four more bombs in the final 4:49 of the second period as the Crusaders took a 30-22 lead into the break.
"(Lewis) was hot - there wasn't much we could do," said Pattonville coach Kelly Thames, a former Mizzou standout from 1993-97.
Pattonville scored seven successive points in the final 1:23 of first half to get to within eight points. But Schwendeman converted from close range at the outset of the third period before Lewis converted on a drive down the lane for a 34-26 cushion. Matthew Willenbrink followed with back-to-back baskets. Lewis drilled his final 3-pointer and Bryce Little followed with a trey for a 44-32 cushion.
The Pirates, who were led by Kellen Thames' 20 points, never closer than to within 11 points the rest of the way.
"This was a big effort for our team, it felt good," said Lewis, whose previous career-best was 22 points. "Everybody on this team stepped up. It wasn't all about scoring, it was just about everyone doing their job so everything would come together."
The win was even more impressive considering that St. Dominic was without point guard Brendan Deters, who leads the team with 80 assists. Deters did not make the trip to Washington with the team and Roberts did not want to elaborate on his absence after the contest,
Willenbrink helped fill the hole in the backcourt.
The Crusaders are on a big-time roll, which includes an impressive 63-33 win over Borgia in the semifinal round. They hit 11 3-pointers in that game and added 10 on Friday.
"We're for real," Schwendeman said. "And we're going for everything this year."
Pattonville had won its first eight games by an average margin of 19 points per contest. The Pirates missed their first eight shots on Friday and never got into any offensive rhythm, thanks to the Crusaders' lock-down defense.
"I'd rather lose now than later," Kelly Thames said. "They played a great game and showed us the things that we need to work on."