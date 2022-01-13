Liberty withstands late rally by Lafayette to claim non-conference win

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Jaden Betton knew he'd eventually come through in the clutch for his team.
The Liberty High senior point guard sat out most of the first half Thursday night with foul trouble before scoring all of his team-high 15 points in the second half to lift the Eagles to a 65-63 win over Lafayette in a non-conference boys basketball game at Liberty.
“I was really just trying to stay energetic on the bench, keep my legs underneath me, keep talking and stay in the game,” Betton said.
Liberty (8-3) won its third straight contest and fifth in six games by holding off a furious Lafayette rally at the end.
The Lancers (7-5) trailed by 14 points with 3 minutes and 31 seconds remaining before chopping the deficit enough down to have a chance at a winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“That's kind of been our MO all season. We've been riding a roller coaster all season,” Lafayette coach Bryan Keim said. “We'll have some really nice games and some 'what's going on' games. That's been our biggest problem right now, is trying to understand the importance of being consistent for 32 minutes.”
Betton was one of four Eagles in double figures as David Richard (12 points), Carter Ashby (11) and Alex Fillner (10) helped fill the scoring void after Betton went to the bench with two quick fouls to begin the game.
“Teams know us and they run at JB and try to take him out of the game, so we really harp on our guys that you have to step up and can't just always be looking for him,” Liberty coach Chip Sodemann said. “And some of our guys did that tonight.”
Matt Heafner led all scorers with 21 points for the Lancers, while Matt Jones poured in 17 points. Josh Dennis and Logan Minton added 10 points apiece as all 63 Lafayette points came from its five starters.
“Those two guys (Heafner and Jones) have been kind of carrying the load for us offensively,” Keim said. “We've been getting nice contributions from our other three starters, but something we have to continue to work on is our depth off the bench. We've got to get some kind of offensive or defensive impact off our bench.”
Lafayette jumped out to an early 8-4 lead behind seven quick points from Heafner, but Liberty responded with an 14-2 run to close the first quarter with an eight-point lead.
It was 22-10 early in the second quarter when fouls started mounting up for the Eagles, and the Lancers worked their way right back into the game on the strength of a 17-4 surge to close the first half down by just one point.
“We were aggressive at the rim, but I think we got them into foul trouble and we got into their bench,” Keim said. “I think that allowed us an opportunity to get some stops on defense and get better looks on offense. That's what created that run in the first half.”
Betton's return to the game to start the second half coincided with an offensive surge from the Eagles, who strung together a 19-11 advantage in the third quarter to stretch the lead back out to nine.
“It's no surprise we're a different ballclub without him,” Sodemann said. “He's our energy guy, he's a senior, he's a four-year starter, so our expectations for him are high. When he's on the floor, we expect our team to be at a different level.”
The Eagles kept building their lead in the fourth until it was 60-46 with 3:31 left after a Betton lay-up. The Lancers tallied 10 consecutive points over the next 2:16 to make things interesting at 60-56.
Liberty bumped the lead back up to eight with 27.9 seconds left, but Lafayette dropped in seven straight points in short order to make it a one-point game inside the final 10 seconds.
Betton knocked down one of two free throws with 6.6 seconds left, giving the Lancers a chance to tie or win the game on the final possession.
“As a four-year starting point guard, I'm comfortable in those positions. I like it,” Betton said. “In big moments like that down the stretch, I just have to keep my team poised and talking to them. When things get hectic, we just have to trust one another and trust the work we put in at practice and it'll all fall in place.”
Heafner, who was held without a basket in the second half, missed a contested lay-up and the rebound was tied up with the possession arrow favoring Lafayette.
With just over one second left, the inbounds pass came to Jones in the corner, but his off-balance 3 attempt hit the top of the backboard to end the game and help the fledgling Eagles hang on for a signature homecourt win over a well-established program.
“All of our levels won, so beating a historically super solid program, I think it's a testament to where we're continuing to try to go,” Sodemann said. “We're still only nine years old, so we're still a baby compared to a lot of people. But when you're competing with the likes of Lafayette, I think that's a positive step for us.”