Liberty withstands late rally by Lafayette to claim nonconference win

“Teams know us and they run at JB and try to take him out of the game, so we really harp on our guys that you have to step up and can't just always be looking for him,” Liberty coach Chip Sodemann said. “And some of our guys did that tonight.”

Matt Heafner led all scorers with 21 points for the Lancers, while Matt Jones poured in 17 points. Josh Dennis and Logan Minton added 10 points apiece as all 63 Lafayette points came from its five starters.

“Those two guys (Heafner and Jones) have been kind of carrying the load for us offensively,” Keim said. “We've been getting nice contributions from our other three starters, but something we have to continue to work on is our depth off the bench. We've got to get some kind of offensive or defensive impact off our bench.”

Lafayette jumped out to an early 8-4 lead behind seven quick points from Heafner, but Liberty responded with an 14-2 run to close the first quarter with an eight-point lead.

It was 22-10 early in the second quarter when fouls started mounting up for the Eagles, and the Lancers worked their way right back into the game on the strength of a 17-4 surge to close the first half down by just one point.