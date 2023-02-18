RED BUD — With the game on the line Saturday, junior Owen Liefer displayed nerves of steel.

The 6-foot-2 guard for the Red Bud boys basketball team stood at the free-throw line with the score tied and 20 seconds remaining in a first-round game in the Class 2A Sparta Regional.

“I got to the line and made sure I wasn’t too nervous,” Liefer said. “I didn’t want the pressure to get to me.”

It didn’t.

Liefer drained both free throws and added another one with 2.5 seconds showing, helping the Musketeers to a 55-52 victory over the Sparta Bulldogs. Red Bud, the regional’s No. 8 seed, has won nine games in a row.

“Honestly, I just shot the ball,” Liefer said. “I didn’t think too much about it. Normally, I’m not in that situation. Obviously, it’s a great moment to be a part of. It makes you nervous, but it’s awesome.”

Liefer led a balanced Red Bud attack with 17 points. Senior Devin Hall added 15 points. Senior Drew Grohmann chipped in with 10 and sophomore Trent Sternberg provided nine points.

Red Bud coach Dane Walter joked his blood pressure was “way higher than it need to be” after the game.

“We played them Tuesday night and it was kind of the same situation,” Walter said. “We were up by like 17 and they got it down to under 10. We knew they had the firepower to come back and do what they did. They don’t quit. Hats off to them.”

Red Bud (24-8) advanced to play the Columbia Eagles (27-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sparta in a regional semifinal. The Eagles, the second seed in the regional, are ranked fourth in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.

Sparta finished 19-8.

“We don’t give up,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Beckley said. “We’ve shown that all year. We came back this year and we almost did it in the fourth here tonight. That’s our mentality.”

The Musketeers appeared to have the game in hand, leading 47-35 with 5 minutes and 2 seconds to play.

However, as the poet Robert Burns wrote, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

“We got a little ahead of ourselves,” Liefer said. “We speeded up the game and we didn’t need to. We were making dumb passes. That’s not how we play. We’ve got to work on that.”

Bulldogs senior Ethan Willis scored 12 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.

“He’s one of the better players around here,” Hall said about Willis. “He’s a good athlete.”

Beckley liked what Willis did for his club in the final quarter.

“Ethan’s always the best player on the floor,” Beckley said. “We’ve only seen two or three games where we’ve seen anybody near his level of talent.”

Sparta went on a 9-0 run to cut the Red Bud advantage to 51-46 with 1:46 to play.

After a free throw, Willis hit two buckets to tie the game at 52-52 with 47 seconds left.

Red Bud turned the ball over, its sixth in the quarter.

“We could have crawled in a hole there and let them take it from us,” Walter said. “We didn’t do that.”

Beckley opted not to call a timeout.

“With our guys, I always debate whether I should call a timeout and set something up,” Beckley said. “But with the way we play, sometimes we’re better going out of chaos. We got a point-blank look at the rim. You can’t ask for anything better than that. I wish it would have went in for our kids. That’s just how the game goes.”

Walter said he was proud of his team down the stretch.

“It seemed like once they tied it up, we started to relax,” Walter said. “I don’t know why it took that long. We took a deep breath and said, 'We’re good.’ Sparta didn’t quit and neither did we. We’re gritty.”

Liefer was fouled with 20 seconds and approached the line for the two crucial free throw chances. With ice water in his veins, he was ready for the big moment.

“We all knew he had it,” Hall said. “He’s a good free-throw shooter. I knew he’d put them in.”

Walter agreed.

“I’d put him back out there again,” Walter said. “Liefer is good.”

Sparta had a good look at the basket, but the shot did the fall. Liefer grabbed the loose ball and hit one of two free-throw attempts to seal the victory.

“It just shows you’ve got to fight until the last minute,” Liefer said. “I saw the ball and I went for it. I wanted to make sure we’d be this win. We played well until the last quarter. We didn’t want to let it get away.”

It was the fourth meeting between the two teams this year. Red Bud won both Cahokia Conference Illinois Division games, while Sparta claimed an overtime win in the 58th Sparta Mid-Winter Classic third-place game.

“Things didn’t go our way,” Hall said. “It became basically a dogfight. We keep going. We came out in the end.”

In last 34 games, the two teams are 17-17.

“We all know each other,” Liefer said. “We’re friends. On the court, we’re friendly rivals.”

Class 2A Sparta Regional, first round: Red Bud 55, Sparta 52