Lift for Life basketball teams make historic state semifinal journey together

Chandra Palmer was there for the early days of the Lift for Life athletic programs, long before she became the school’s athletic director.
“This is my 18th year here and I remember when I was coaching the girls basketball program before I became AD and we didn't have a gym,” Palmer said. “We didn't get a gym until 2018. The girls made it for the first time in 2014 to the district championship and we went everywhere. We were using the Soulard gym, we were off of Jefferson (Ave.). People that I knew, can we get an hour here or there? We'd pick up and go everywhere.”
From those humble beginnings, Lift for Life hits the big time this weekend in Springfield.
Two weeks ago, the Hawks boys and girls basketball teams each won their first district championships and the train has kept right on rolling through the sectional and quarterfinal rounds all the way to the Class 3 semifinals Friday.
On the boys side, Lift for Life (11-11) will take on Thayer (29-0) in a 2 p.m. tipoff at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University. The Hawks girls (13-11) will take the HSC court a few hours later for a 6 p.m. game against Steelville (23-6).
Starting in 2000 in the basement of a building on Cass Ave., Lift for Life was the first independent charter middle school in the city of St. Louis. Now located in the Soulard neighborhood in the former Manufacturers Bank and Trust building at 1731 S. Broadway, the high school program was added in 2008 and the first graduating class was in 2012.
From there, the athletic program took off and reaches new heights this weekend.
“Once I took over as athletic director, I hired some really, really great coaches who are young and determined that have taken a group of kids through all the adversity that we've faced,” Palmer said. “We have just changed the focus and the mindset, and you can make kids believe you can go anywhere and be great. I want to call Lift for Life the best-kept secret in St. Louis because they're about the whole child athletically, academically, emotionally and everything. That's why I think everything is starting to manifest. It's not just sports. It's everything.”
Torrie Davie took over as the Lift for Life boys basketball coach before the 2019-2020 season, but he has had a first-hand look at how the athletic program has been built from the ground up.
“It's well-deserved because the school administration and staff have been working hard to build the athletic program for years,” Davie said. “I know that for a fact because my daughter graduated from here with one of the first graduating classes, and just to see how far the athletic program overall has evolved, especially the boys and girls basketball teams this particular season, is great.”
Greg Brown also is in his second season as the Hawks girls basketball coach and said everybody around the school is excited about the teams' success.
“It's great for the school and it's great for the community,” Brown said. “We just want to ride it out, ride it all the way until it ends, hopefully with a championship.”
The ride has been extra special for both coaches, as each one has one of their children on their team.
Davie's son, Torrie Jr., is a junior point guard averaging nearly two assists per game.
“This has been very exciting for my son and myself. My most gratifying moment as a coach was having him to help win a district championship and earning all-district honors without a vote from myself. That was just a testament to his hard work,” Torrie Davie said. “For him to be able to deal with me as dad and coach and just the success around it, has been just tremendous. I haven't thought about it much since the district championship game because he and I both have been so locked in. I think the rest of it will settle in after this weekend's games.”
Brown's daughter, Taylor, is a junior who leads the Hawks in scoring at 11.5 points per game.
“It's surreal. I don't think I'm really going to enjoy it until the end,” Greg Brown said. “Sometimes at night, when I'm trying to sleep, I think about it. I can't believe this is happening. This is a special moment for my family.”
Both kids are equally as excited to share this experience with their fathers.
“It's honestly a great experience,” Torrie Davie Jr. said. “I'm so grateful with all we've been through with each other. It's amazing.”
Added Taylor Brown, “I can't even describe in words how exciting it will be. I feel like we've earned it, and to be able to do it with my father, not many people can say that.”
Both teams played beefed-up schedules designed to help them get to the moment they are currently experiencing.
The Lift for Life boys have played the likes of Cardinal Ritter, O'Fallon Christian (twice), Oakville, University City, Troy and Lutheran St. Charles, all teams that advanced to the state playoffs in Classes 3, 4, 5 or 6.
“We try to play a large-school schedule to prepare for the type of teams we'll face in the playoffs each year,” Torrie Davie said. “Had I known we'd have all the losses as far as players during the season, I don't know if I would have set the schedule up this heavy with this new of a team. But I knew that as long as I could keep their heads together, it would be excellent preparation for us for the playoffs.”
The Hawk girls have not lost to a Class 3 team this season, taking early lumps against larger-school playoff teams like Union, Webster Groves, Cardinal Ritter, Cor Jesu, Francis Howell Central, Whitfield, Incarnate Word, Vashon and St. Dominic.
“That's pretty much what got us here. We loaded our schedule and we played nothing but some of the best teams in (Classes) 6, 5 and 4,” Greg Brown said. “It was tough. At one stretch, we lost eight out of 10 games. But, once we got into districts and started playing the (Class) 3 teams, my girls could see the difference.”
Both teams will hit southwest Missouri playing their best basketball of the season.
The boys are currently riding a five-game winning streak after a 6-11 start to the campaign.
“It took them a while to settle in and understand the system because they were new, and it was harder for them to learn with the high-level competition we were playing,” Davie said. “But they've bought in and defensively they just have turned the corner.”
And the girls are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak after their own 6-11 start.
“The schedule, it was not easy at all,” Taylor Brown said. “We had to work for it. We went on a streak of losses against big teams and we just had to keep our composure. And look at us now.”
All that preparation has landed both Hawks teams in the same place — amidst historical state semifinal appearances.
“We'll be nervous at 1:44 p.m., when we're scheduled to get on the court,” Torrie Davie said. “The nervousness and excitement that they will have at 1:44 p.m. will be like none other that they've ever had before. And I told them it's totally OK. By the time 2 o'clock hits 16 minutes later, the nervousness should be out of our system. And then it's about basketball.”